Give A Girl The Right Shoes And She Can Conquer the World

Written by Tom White

Ballet Dancer Beatris Khamidullaeva, whose work includes most prominent Swan Lake, Gisele, or The Wills, La Bayadère, The Nutcracker, Don Quixote, and many others, reached success in dance competitions with her students will tell the story of her journey from being a beginner ballet dancer in Tashkent now setting her sights on making a mark in the global dance scene, harnessing the power of Oriental allure.

We know that you started working as a ballet artist in December 2018 at the State Academic Bolshoi Theatre, named after Alisher Navoi in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, and had stunning success in several performances. In a short time, you have shown yourself to be a very talented ballet artist. How did you manage to achieve this?

The debut of La Bayadere occurred in April 2019, followed by the premieres of Scheherazade and The Firebird in December 2019 and the premieres of Chopiniana and Polovtsian Dances in March 2020. The theater was consistently packed during these premieres, with the audience giving positive feedback and being thoroughly impressed by the performances, leading to a constant flow of spectators. As a result of this success, many of these productions were able to reach international audiences. My reliability, punctuality, and adaptability were key factors in ensuring the success of these productions. I consistently completed all tasks assigned by the management and was able to establish positive relationships with my colleagues.

In the year 2021, you commenced engaging with children in your work. We know that this experience motivated you to develop your own unique method of dancing teaching. What inspired this decision within you? Did any revelations surprise you, or were you simply receptive and open-minded to the experience?

During my theater tenure, my curiosity was piqued by pedagogy. The way educators conveyed knowledge to children captivated me. Thus, upon my relocation to Almaty, Kazakhstan, I embraced the role of a pedagogue-choreographer. Since April 2021, I've dedicated myself to this path at the Nika Dance School. My intent is to impart wisdom, share experiences, inspire, and innovate teaching methods, all with the aim of engaging and motivating the young learners I encounter. Witnessing a child's eyes light up with accomplishment is truly gratifying. I take immense joy in guiding children as they uncover their true selves, explore movement and dance, and embrace their own individuality and untapped capabilities.

My students showcased their talents at the "Dance with All Your Soul" competition, clinching top honors in folk dance, national dance, and contemporary dance categories. Witnessing their heightened enthusiasm for dancing post-competition brought me immense joy and fulfillment.

Regarding the book, yes, when I began teaching ballet to kids, there wasn't much guidance available on effective teaching methods or which approaches to use with diverse children. I had to figure it out on my own, delving into child psychology and developing lesson plans structured as games. I'm now incorporating this hard-earned experience into the pages of my book. This book covers many issues, for example, what age is the right time to begin ballet training, whether we should introduce a child to the intricacies of ballet at a young age or not, focusing on their mental and physical well-being, promoting safe stretching and muscle strengthening, and avoiding labeling children as either talented or not talented. My book is suitable for both educators and mothers who want to engage with their children at home. I am confident that the book will be a valuable asset to society.

It is really great that you, having already achieved outstanding results in ballet and having performed in the most prominent ballets, still seek continuous growth and advancement in your field. We're aware that you were invited to pursue your studies in Belgium, LaFact Cultural in Spain. You chose to study in the United States. Why did you like it better, and what do you do there?

Right. In September 2022, I arrived in the U.S. to partake in an internship program at the American Repertory Ballet/Princeton Ballet School in Princeton. At the American Repertory Ballet/Princeton Ballet School, my main priority is honing my technique and artistic skills. We have numerous performances, and rehearsals are a daily occurrence. The focus here is on neoclassical repertoire, which is a new and fascinating area of study for me since my previous ballet training didn't involve much neoclassical ballet.

The reason I opted for the USA is due to my admiration for the innovative teaching methods employed by instructors here when introducing new concepts to young learners. Educators such as Kathleen Moore, Rebecca Maso, Ana Novoa, Julia Rakova, Aidmara Cabrera, Ethan Stiffel, and Harriet Clark play a pivotal role in enhancing my skills on a daily basis. Their guidance is not only inspiring but also serves as a significant source of motivation for my continued progress.

You had the privilege of performing alongside the esteemed prima ballerina Gillian Murphy from the American Ballet Theater in the production of "Swan Lake." Can you share with us the incredible details of this experience?

It's beyond words - to share the dance floor with a leading ballerina. She was a source of motivation and a stunning muse to me. It felt like a fresh burst of energy, yet there was also a sense of thrill. Gillian Murphy conducted numerous "Swan Lake" rehearsals; she offered invaluable insights and guidance. It was an immense privilege for me to dance alongside a prima ballerina and benefit from her corrections.

Beatris, you earned second place in an online competition held in Spain called Fiestalonia. Your students successfully participated in many professional competitions. We acknowledge you as a highly driven individual in your field with a plethora of aspirations for the days ahead. Would you be willing to enlighten us on your forthcoming endeavors and ambitions?

My goal is to share my expertise and promote Eastern aesthetics. By 2033, I intend to create diverse ballet performances encompassing Eastern, folk, Western, neoclassical, and classical styles. Through these works, audiences will immerse themselves in the vibrant Eastern culture, learn about ballet techniques, and witness some of the most remarkable performances.

My vision entails dedicating my efforts to the American Ballet Theater until 2040, where I aim to craft my own choreographic works and advance within the ballet domain. I am driven to participate in a diverse array of classical and contemporary ballet pieces, aiming to present the artistry of ballet in its finest form to spectators. My ultimate aspiration is to enchant, motivate, and deeply move audiences through my performances. As I near the age of 40, I intend to establish a ballet academy for youngsters in the United States. Furthermore, I harbor ambitions to inaugurate a ballet school in my homeland of Karakalpakstan.

Sounds fascinating! What are the key areas of concentration for your school's efforts and activities?

My intention is to offer tuition-free education at the school, providing children access to top-tier instructors to nurture them into accomplished arts professionals. Commencing this August, I also aim to launch online ballet classes. This initiative holds significance for two main reasons: firstly, many children lack the financial resources to pursue ballet, and secondly, I aim to groom exceptional talents who can represent their skills on global stages. The school's core focus will encompass enhancing children's mental and physical well-being through rigorous ballet training. This training will emphasize coordination, fine motor skills, muscle toning, and ligament fortification.

As for my former students, they participated in several competitions, including the "Republican Multi-Genre Competition Almaty City Championship" on April 17, 2022, the "Fifth Multi-Genre Competition Beauty Made - Create Beauty" on April 30, 2022, and the "Republican Competition Murager" on May 24, 2022. Now, with all my experience, I plan to take part in International competitions such as YAGP, the Moscow Competition, Prix de Lausanne, and ADCIBC. These competitions will definitely provide valuable opportunities for growth and showcase talent and dedication.

We are well aware that you have had the opportunity to work with renowned dancers, such as Kathleen Moore, who was a leading soloist with the American Ballet Theater, Rebecca Maso, a ballet artist at the Cuban theater, who is a ballet teacher at Princeton Ballet School now, and they highly appreciate your efforts in every field. What empowers you to envision extensive and far-reaching plans for the future, drawing inspiration for your endeavors?

Time is the most precious asset in this existence - more valuable than diamonds or gold. Life unfolds in three fleeting days: yesterday, today, and tomorrow. The past cannot be altered or revisited, but today offers the opportunity to take action and strategize for the future. Setting goals and planning ahead are essential steps towards achieving success. As the saying goes, "Life is like the handle of a whip, very short." This serves as a reminder of the brevity of life and the urgency to carry out good deeds within this limited time. I believe that our purpose on this earth is to engage in acts of kindness. Each day presents opportunities to spread positivity through simple gestures like kind words, feeding stray animals, or uplifting others. It is crucial to seize these chances without delay, as tomorrow is never guaranteed.

Photo Credit: Beatris Khamidullaeva

