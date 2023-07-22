Broadway Jukebox: Jam to Jukebox Musicals

What's better than seeing music superstars like Cher, Neil Diamond, or Alanis Morissette live in concert? Seeing their work transformed onstage in a jukebox musical, of course!

What is a Jukebox Musical?

A jukebox musical is a type of theatrical production that features pre-existing popular songs as the basis for its music and story. It typically incorporates well-known songs from a particular artist, band, or era and weaves them into a narrative, sometimes with the lyrics serving as dialogue or commentary. The storyline of a jukebox musical is crafted around the selected songs, creating a cohesive theatrical experience that resonates with audiences through familiarity and nostalgia.

Check out 70 of our favorite songs from jukebox musicals like: Rock of Ages, Ain't Too Proud, Motown, MJ, Beautiful, The Cher Show, American Idiot, Moulin Rouge!, A Beautiful Noise, Jagged Little Pill, and so many more!

Did we miss one of your favorites? Tell us which song from a jukebox musical stands out to you.

