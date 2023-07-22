Broadway Jukebox: Jam to Jukebox Musicals

Broadway's current jukebox musicals include A Beautiful Noise, MJ, & Juliet, Moulin Rouge!, and Once Upon a One More Time.

By: Jul. 22, 2023

What's better than seeing music superstars like Cher, Neil Diamond, or Alanis Morissette live in concert? Seeing their work transformed onstage in a jukebox musical, of course!

What is a Jukebox Musical?

A jukebox musical is a type of theatrical production that features pre-existing popular songs as the basis for its music and story. It typically incorporates well-known songs from a particular artist, band, or era and weaves them into a narrative, sometimes with the lyrics serving as dialogue or commentary. The storyline of a jukebox musical is crafted around the selected songs, creating a cohesive theatrical experience that resonates with audiences through familiarity and nostalgia. 

Check out 70 of our favorite songs from jukebox musicals like: Rock of Ages, Ain't Too Proud, Motown, MJ, Beautiful, The Cher Show, American Idiot, Moulin Rouge!, A Beautiful Noise, Jagged Little Pill, and so many more!

Did we miss one of your favorites? Tell us which song from a jukebox musical stands out to you.

Want more showtunes? Study up on Broadway history with music from the 1940s, 1950s, 1960s, 1970s, 1980s, 1990s, 2000s, and 2010s. Check out our favorite Overtures, Opening numbers, 'I Want' songs, Act 1 finales, Act 2 openers, 11 o'clock numbers, and Finales. Plus, listen to the Tony-nominated music of 2023celebrate summer, and throw a Broadway pool party!

Follow BroadwayWorld on Spotify today!



