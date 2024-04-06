Broadway Jukebox: The Best of the Golden Age

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



How much do you know about the Golden Age of Broadway?

Widely regarded as the greatest period of growth for musical theatre as an artform, the artists of the Golden Age are to thank for the creation and development of musicals as we know them today. During this period, musical theatre took center stage in popular culture, rapidly gaining visibility worldwide and influence on television, film, and popular music.

Learn more about the Golden Age of Broadway here and listen to 150 songs from the iconic era below!

Enjoy songs from musicals like: Gypsy, West Side Story, Oklahoma!, My Fair Lady, Carousel, Annie Get Your Gun, South Pacific, Brigadoon, Guys and Dolls, The Sound of Music, and more!

Did we miss one of your favorites? Tell us which Golden Age song stands out to you.

