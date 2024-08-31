Broadway Jukebox: A Broadway Vacation

News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Oh the place you'll go with songs about Oklahoma, Brigadoon, Camelot and more.

By: Aug. 31, 2024
The Fall 2024 Broadway season is going to transport audiences all over the world- from the hills of California to the balconies of fair Verona; the streets of Grover's Corners to the soundstages of old Hollywood. But why wait for the new season to start up when you can travel the world with the magic of music?

We've collected 75 of our favorite showtunes about places. Enjoy songs from Company, Come from Away, The Producers, The Book of Mormon, Fiddler on the Roof, Follies, Thoroughly Modern Mille, A Man of No Importance, Legally Blonde, Young Frankenstein, Miss Saigon, The Boy from Oz, Oklahoma!, Gigi, Anastasia, Parade, Hairspray, The Music Man, Sweeney Todd, Hair, Chess, Newsies and more!

Did we miss one of your favorites? Tell us which showtune about a place stands out to you.

