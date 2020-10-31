Broadway Jukebox: 75 Spooky Showtunes for a Haunted Halloween
Take your Halloween to the next level, Broadway-style!
Wicked witches, demon barbers, blood-thirsty plants... and that's just the beginning. Broadway certainly hasn't disappointed in the horror department over the years, with on stage representations of vampires, beasts, and everything in between.
Are you throwing a virtual Halloween party and in need of the scariest Broadway songs to celebrate? BroadwayWorld has put together a list of showtunes that you'll just scream over!
Enjoy songs from musicals like: The Phantom of the Opera, The Addams Family, Little Shop of Horrors, Sweeney Todd, Bat Boy, Reefer Madness, The Rocky Horror Show, Jekyll & Hyde, Young Frankenstein, Carrie, and many more!
Did we miss one of your favorites? Tell us which blood curdling Halloween song stands out to you.
Need more showtunes? Fall into Fall with our Autumn on Broadway playlist and get political with our election playlist.
