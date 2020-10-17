Broadway Jukebox: 40 Perfectly Political Anthems

It's time to raise you voice and make them hear you!

The election is right around the corner, and while we count down the days until we can cast our votes, we might as well get in the political spirit... Broadway-style. BroadwayWorld has pulled together 40 of our favorite songs from musicals with political messages. Enjoy...

Enjoy songs from musicals like: Ragtime, Bloody, Bloody Andrew Jackson, 1776, Newsies, Assassins, South Pacific, Hamilton, Hair, Fiorello!, Urinetown, Grey Gardens, Merrily We Roll Along, and many more!

Did we miss one of your favorites? Tell us which song with a political message stands out to you.

Need more showtunes? Fall into Fall with our Autumn on Broadway playlist and get ready for Halloween!

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You