Click Here for More Articles on Broadway Jukebox
Broadway Jukebox: 40 Perfectly Political Anthems
It's time to raise you voice and make them hear you!
The election is right around the corner, and while we count down the days until we can cast our votes, we might as well get in the political spirit... Broadway-style. BroadwayWorld has pulled together 40 of our favorite songs from musicals with political messages. Enjoy...
and don't forget to vote!
Enjoy songs from musicals like: Ragtime, Bloody, Bloody Andrew Jackson, 1776, Newsies, Assassins, South Pacific, Hamilton, Hair, Fiorello!, Urinetown, Grey Gardens, Merrily We Roll Along, and many more!
Did we miss one of your favorites? Tell us which song with a political message stands out to you.
Need more showtunes? Fall into Fall with our Autumn on Broadway playlist and get ready for Halloween!
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
-
Will Aaron Tveit Automatically Win a Tony Award?
Tonys time is here and this morning's announcement has left one question on the minds of theatre lovers everywhere. Will Aaron Tveit automatically win...
2020 Tony Awards Nominees - Jagged Little Pill Leads with 15 Noms!
Tony time is here at last! Earlier today, Tony Award winner James Monroe Iglehart announced the nominations for the 2020 Tony Awards, which included w...
2020 Tony Awards - The Nominees React!
Earlier today, Tony winner James Monroe Iglehart announced the nominees for the 2020 Tony Awards and BroadwayWorld will be bringing you their reaction...
Leslie Odom Jr. to Release THE CHRISTMAS ALBUM Featuring Cynthia Erivo
Leslie Odom Jr. has announced that his upcoming holiday album, The Christmas Album will be released on November 6! ...
SLAVE PLAY Becomes Most Tony-Nominated Play Ever
This morning, Jeremy O. Harris' Slave Play made Tonys history as the most Tony-nominated play ever, with twelve nominations. Following close behind is...
Tune in Tomorrow for the 2020 Tony Awards Nominations!
It's Tonys time! The 2020 Tony nominations will be announced on October 15 by Tony winner James Monroe Iglehart. A date for the ceremony has not been ...