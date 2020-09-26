Broadway Jukebox: 25 Songs for Falling Into Autumn!

Click Here for More Articles on Broadway Jukebox

Fall is here and these songs are gonna get you in the spirit.

Bust out your chunky sweaters, heat up your pumpkin spice latte, and get ready to roll in the leaves. Autumn is officially here and we're falling into the season Broadway-style. Below, BroadwayWorld has put together a playlist of our very favorite showtunes about autumn, the changing weather, coming holidays and more!

Enjoy songs from musicals like: The Fantasticks, Beautiful, Paint Your Wagon, [title of show], American Idiot, Hadestown, Mack & Mabel, Holiday Inn, Promises, Promies, Godspell, Little Women, and Titanic.

Did we miss one of your favorites? Tell us which song about autumn stands out to you.

Need more showtunes? Relive the golden days of summer with our Summer Showtunes playlist and get ready for Halloween!

