Broadway Jukebox: 40 Songs to Amp Up Your Appetite This Thanksgiving!
Crank up the volume and sing along to these showtunes about food!
With Thanksgiving just around the corner, it's difficult not to daydream about savory dishes and sweet desserts. While you await your Turkey Day feast, chow down with some of our favorite Broadway songs about food! Hope you're hungry...
Enjoy songs from musicals like: Oliver!, Waitress, How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying, On the Town, Shrek, Something Rotten!, The Drowsy Chaperone, Little Shop of Horrors, She Loves Me, Beauty and the Beast, Sweeney Todd, Flower Drum Song, In the Heights, and so many more!
Did we miss one of your favorites? Tell us which showtune about food stands out to you.
Need more showtunes? Fall into fall with our Autumn on Broadway playlist and get a jumpstart on the holidays with our Ultimate Holiday playlist!
