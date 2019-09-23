Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 9/22/19
Also, you will find information on each show's historical grosses, cumulative grosses and other statistics on how each show stacked up this week and in the past.
Click Here to Visit the Broadway Grosses...
Up for the week by attendance was: THE HEIGHT OF THE STORM (6.2%), THE LION KING (2.4%), TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD (0.4%),
Down for the week by attendance was: DERREN BROWN: SECRET (-30%), WAITRESS (-22.4%), THE SOUND INSIDE (-19.9%), BETRAYAL (-17.6%), WICKED (-15.5%), THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA (-13.3%), CHICAGO (-13.2%), ALADDIN (-9.6%), TOOTSIE (-6.6%), FROZEN (-6.1%), THE GREAT SOCIETY (-5.3%), OKLAHOMA! (-4.9%), DEAR EVAN HANSEN (-4.8%), MEAN GIRLS (-4.6%), FREESTYLE LOVE SUPREME (-3.1%), THE BOOK OF MORMON (-2.6%), SEA WALL/A LIFE (-2.5%), BEETLEJUICE (-2.3%), BEAUTIFUL (-1.9%), AIN'T TOO PROUD (-0.6%), HADESTOWN (-0.2%), SLAVE PLAY (-0.2%),
Click Here to Visit the BroadwayWorld Grosses...
Sponsored By: The Book of Mormon - The New York Times calls The Book of Mormon "the best musical of this century." The Washington Post says, "It is the kind of evening that restores your faith in musicals." And Entertainment Weekly says, "Grade A: the funniest musical of all time." Jimmy Fallon of The Tonight Show calls it "Genius. Brilliant. Phenomenal." The Book of Mormon, the nine-time Tony Award®-winning Best Musical.
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
The first national tour of The Band's Visit is now making its way across the country after launching at the Providence Performing Arts Center in Rhode... (read more)
Ryan Reynolds And Will Ferrell To Star In Musical Adaptation Of A CHRISTMAS CAROL
Ryan Reynolds and Will Ferrell are developing a comic musical retelling of Charles Dickens' A Christmas Carol.... (read more)
All Broadway Theatres Will Offer 'My First Broadway Show' Stickers
The Broadway League is rolling out a new initiative for Broadway's first-time audience members!... (read more)
Exclusive Photos: Get A First Look At George Salazar, MJ Rodriguez, Kevin Chamberlin, & More In LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS at Pasadena Playhouse
BroadwayWorld has an exclusive first look at Pasadena Playhouse's Little Shop of Horrors which is now on stage through through October 20!... (read more)
Netflix Will Adapt Jason Robert Brown's 13 Into a Family Film
According to Deadline, Netflix will turn Jason Robert Brown's 2008 musical 13 into a movie, featuring new songs by Brown, an adapted script by Robert ... (read more)
Photo Flash: SLAVE PLAY Creator Jeremy O. Harris Hosts 'Black Out'
Yesterday evening in New York City, Broadway's SLAVE PLAY and its creator, playwright Jeremy O. Harris hosted BLACK OUT during the show's previews. BL... (read more)