BROADWAY GROSSES
Click Here For The Full Grosses Table

Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 8/4/19

Aug. 5, 2019  
Click below to access all the Broadway grosses from all the shows for the week ending 8/4/2019 in BroadwayWorld's grosses section.

Also, you will find information on each show's historical grosses, cumulative grosses and other statistics on how each show stacked up this week and in the past.

Click Here to Visit the Broadway Grosses...

Up for the week by attendance was: BARRY MANILOW (6.4%), THE PROM (3.8%), WICKED (1.9%), ALADDIN (1.2%), BE MORE CHILL (1.2%), FROZEN (0.9%), THE LION KING (0.4%), TOOTSIE (0.3%),

Down for the week by attendance was: PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL (-5.1%), THE CHER SHOW (-4.1%), SEA WALL/A LIFE (-2.3%), THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA (-2.1%), BEAUTIFUL (-1.5%), WAITRESS (-1.3%), THE BOOK OF MORMON (-1.3%), KING KONG (-1.2%), CHICAGO (-1.1%), WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME (-1%), MEAN GIRLS (-1%), BEETLEJUICE (-0.6%), AIN'T TOO PROUD (-0.6%), OKLAHOMA! (-0.5%), COME FROM AWAY (-0.3%), TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD (-0.3%), HADESTOWN (-0.1%),

Click Here to Visit the BroadwayWorld Grosses...

Sponsored By: The Book of Mormon - The New York Times calls The Book of Mormon "the best musical of this century." The Washington Post says, "It is the kind of evening that restores your faith in musicals." And Entertainment Weekly says, "Grade A: the funniest musical of all time." Jimmy Fallon of The Tonight Show calls it "Genius. Brilliant. Phenomenal." The Book of Mormon, the nine-time Tony Award®-winning Best Musical.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You

  • ABC Announces THE LITTLE MERMAID LIVE With Auli'i Cravalho, Queen Latifah and More
  • Photo Flash: Cast Announced for San Francisco's HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD, Now in Rehearsals!
  • Photo Flash: Barry Manilow Visits FIDDLER ON THE ROOF IN YIDDISH
  • VIDEO: Arielle Jacobs Won't Go Speechless in Music Video for New ALADDIN Ballad
  • BWW Exclusive: The True Story of COME FROM AWAY
  • SIX to Return to Chicago in Summer 2020

    • Before you go...

    Never Miss a Story
    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram instagram
       
    popup