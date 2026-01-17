OUT/PLAY Presents LOVE IN A PLAGUE: SCENES FROM AIDS PLAYS to Run February 5-8

🎭 NEW! Off-Off-Broadway Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Off-Off-Broadway & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

As part of its Season 3, OUT/PLAY will present LOVE IN A PLAGUE: Scenes from AIDS Plays showcasing stories of extreme humanity and fiery resilience on-stage February 5-8.

LOVE IN A PLAGUE: Scenes from AIDS Plays, directed by David McDermott and produced by OUT/PLAY in partnership with MCS Acting Studio, includes scenes from AS IS, William M. Hoffman's 1985 Tony-nominated and Drama Desk award-winning play, plus lesser-known Off-Broadway gems A QUIET END by Robin Swados (1985) and BEIRUT by Alan Bowne (1988). Songs from the era will be performed live throughout the show.

The cast of LOVE IN A PLAGUE: Scenes from AIDS Plays features Jade Anderson, JJ Bozeman, Bryce Hayden Henry, Benjamin Leaf, Peter McGarry, Steven Rada, Hannah Taylor, and Yann Toullec.

Performance dates are Thursday, February 5 at 7 p.m.; Friday, February 6 at 7 p.m.; Saturday, February 7 at 7 p.m.; and Sunday, February 8 at 3 p.m., at MCS Acting Studio.

Please note, the production includes brief nudity and language appropriate for audiences age 18 and older.