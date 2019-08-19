BROADWAY GROSSES
Click Here For The Full Grosses Table

Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 8/18/19

Aug. 19, 2019  
Click below to access all the Broadway grosses from all the shows for the week ending 8/18/2019 in BroadwayWorld's grosses section.

Also, you will find information on each show's historical grosses, cumulative grosses and other statistics on how each show stacked up this week and in the past.

Click Here to Visit the Broadway Grosses...

Up for the week by attendance was: BARRY MANILOW (16.8%), THE CHER SHOW (12.5%), BEAUTIFUL (7.5%), KING KONG (6.9%), PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL (5.4%), TOOTSIE (3.7%), THE LION KING (1.1%), TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD (0.4%), MOULIN ROUGE! (0.1%),

Down for the week by attendance was: WICKED (-8.1%), SEA WALL/A LIFE (-6.5%), ALADDIN (-5.4%), THE BOOK OF MORMON (-3.1%), OKLAHOMA! (-3%), THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA (-2.9%), FROZEN (-2.1%), BEETLEJUICE (-0.9%), CHICAGO (-0.9%), WAITRESS (-0.8%), MEAN GIRLS (-0.3%), WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME (-0.2%), COME FROM AWAY (-0.1%),

Click Here to Visit the BroadwayWorld Grosses...

Sponsored By: The Book of Mormon - The New York Times calls The Book of Mormon "the best musical of this century." The Washington Post says, "It is the kind of evening that restores your faith in musicals." And Entertainment Weekly says, "Grade A: the funniest musical of all time." Jimmy Fallon of The Tonight Show calls it "Genius. Brilliant. Phenomenal." The Book of Mormon, the nine-time Tony Award®-winning Best Musical.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You

  • Breaking: Roundabout Will Bring CAROLINE, OR CHANGE to Broadway in 2020, Starring Olivier Award-Winner Sharon D Clarke
  • Ian McKellen Joins LES MISERABLES UK Tour For One Performance Only
  • New York Premiere Of Barry Manilow Musical HARMONY To Play National Yiddish Theatre Folksbiene In 2020
  • LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS Completes Cast; Tom Alan Robbins, Kingsley Leggs, and More
  • A Guide to Winning Broadway Ticket Lotteries!
  • YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN Will Embark on National Tour in January 2020