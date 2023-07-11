Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 7/9/23

Click below to access all the Broadway grosses from all the shows for the week ending 7/9/2023 in BroadwayWorld's grosses section.

Also, you will find information on each show's historical grosses, cumulative grosses and other statistics on how each show stacked up this week and in the past.

Of note this week: HERE LIES LOVE is in previews at the Broadway and opens on 7/20. THE COTTAGE began previews at the Hayes and opens on 7/24. BACK TO THE FUTURE: THE MUSICAL is in previews at the Winter Garden and opens on 8/3. There were two capacities for JUST FOR US at the Hudson this week. One performance had 975 seats and six performances had 849 seats, for a total capacity of 6,069. As this report cannot accommodate both capacities, the figure 867 was used. There were two capacities for WICKED at the Gershwin Theatre this week. Four performances had 1,807 seats and four performances had 1,926 seats, for a total capacity of 14,932. As this report cannot accommodate both capacities, the figure 1,867 was used.

Click Here to Visit the Broadway Grosses...



Up for the week by attendance (% of capacity) was: HERE LIES LOVE (12.7%), LIFE OF PI (7.5%), HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD (1.9%), MJ THE MUSICAL (1%),

Down for the week by attendance (% of capacity) was: A BEAUTIFUL NOISE, THE NEIL DIAMOND MUSICAL (-11.1%), ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME (-8.1%), GOOD NIGHT, OSCAR (-8.1%), SOME LIKE IT HOT (-7.9%), NEW YORK, NEW YORK (-6.3%), KIMBERLY AKIMBO (-5.5%), SHUCKED (-5.2%), CAMELOT (-5.1%), GREY HOUSE (-4.6%), THE LION KING (-4.1%), JUST FOR US (-4.1%), CHICAGO (-3.6%), SIX (-3.4%), PARADE (-3.3%), HADESTOWN (-2.8%), MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL (-2.4%), PETER PAN GOES WRONG (-2%), SWEENEY TODD: THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET (-1.1%), THE BOOK OF MORMON (-1%), BACK TO THE FUTURE: THE MUSICAL (-0.9%), & JULIET (-0.8%), ALADDIN (-0.8%), FUNNY GIRL (-0.4%), HAMILTON (-0.3%),

Click Here to Visit the BroadwayWorld Grosses...



This week, 30 shows played on Broadway, with 242,358 tickets sold and a total gross of $28,859,591. The average ticket price was $119.08.

This was less than the number of shows as last week. Compared to last week, attendance was down -11.15%. On the sales front, overall grosses were down -13.88% vs. last week. This week's average ticket price of $119.08 is down $-3.77 compared to last week.



Top 5 by This Week Gross

THE LION KING: $2,432,229

WICKED: $1,967,790

HAMILTON: $1,855,729

SWEENEY TODD: THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET: $1,740,780

ALADDIN: $1,559,385





Bottom 5 by This Week Gross

GREY HOUSE ($327,457), JUST FOR US ($348,998), CAMELOT ($485,636), LIFE OF PI ($501,283), PETER PAN GOES WRONG ($511,602)





Top 5 by This Week Gross vs. Last Week Gross

BACK TO THE FUTURE: THE MUSICAL: $187,475

WICKED: $87,572

LIFE OF PI: $43,378

JUST FOR US: $19,399

HADESTOWN: $2,087





Bottom 5 by This Week Gross vs. Last Week Gross

FUNNY GIRL ($-147,469), NEW YORK, NEW YORK ($-139,602), SOME LIKE IT HOT ($-115,969), A BEAUTIFUL NOISE, THE NEIL DIAMOND MUSICAL ($-111,208), GOOD NIGHT, OSCAR ($-100,734)





Top 5 by Average Ticket Price

THE LION KING: $190.78

HAMILTON: $173.38

SWEENEY TODD: THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET: $166.52

MJ THE MUSICAL: $146.44

FUNNY GIRL: $145.92





Bottom 5 by Average Ticket Price

JUST FOR US ($64.73), NEW YORK, NEW YORK ($67.64), LIFE OF PI ($73.57), HERE LIES LOVE ($74.44), GREY HOUSE ($74.59)





Top 5 by % of Total Seats Filled

HAMILTON: 101%

SWEENEY TODD: THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET: 99.7%

WICKED: 99.5%

BACK TO THE FUTURE: THE MUSICAL: 99.1%

& JULIET: 98.5%





Bottom 5 % of Total Seats Filled

ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME (51.5%), A BEAUTIFUL NOISE, THE NEIL DIAMOND MUSICAL (55.5%), GREY HOUSE (60.7%), CAMELOT (69.5%), NEW YORK, NEW YORK (70.2%)





Top 5 by Total Attendance This Week vs. Last Week

BACK TO THE FUTURE: THE MUSICAL: 2901

LIFE OF PI: 583

WICKED: 487

HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD: 257

MJ THE MUSICAL: 110





Bottom 5 by Total Attendance This Week vs. Last Week

ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME (-1044), A BEAUTIFUL NOISE, THE NEIL DIAMOND MUSICAL (-1017), SOME LIKE IT HOT (-916), NEW YORK, NEW YORK (-826), GOOD NIGHT, OSCAR (-582)



That's all for this week... Note: All data presented for informational purposes only. BroadwayWorld makes no guarantee as to the accuracy of the data, or the matter in which it's presented. Source: The Broadway League..