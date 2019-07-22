BROADWAY GROSSES
Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 7/21/19

Jul. 22, 2019  

Up for the week by attendance was: WAITRESS (12%), THE LION KING (5.9%), BE MORE CHILL (3.8%), TOOTSIE (3.5%), KING KONG (3.3%), DAVE CHAPPELLE (2.4%), FRANKIE AND JOHNNY IN THE CLAIR DE LUNE (2.1%), BEETLEJUICE (1.5%), PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL (1.5%), AIN'T TOO PROUD (0.7%), WICKED (0.7%), WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME (0.5%), MEAN GIRLS (0.2%), HADESTOWN (0.1%), THE BOOK OF MORMON (0.1%), TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD (0.1%),

Down for the week by attendance was: CHICAGO (-6.1%), THE CHER SHOW (-2.3%), ALADDIN (-1%), FROZEN (-0.5%), OKLAHOMA! (-0.5%), THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA (-0.1%), THE PROM (-0.1%),

