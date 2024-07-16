Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 7/14/24 - HELL'S KITCHEN, CABARET & More Top the List

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Click below to access all the Broadway grosses from all the shows for the week ending 7/14/2024 in BroadwayWorld's grosses section.

Also, you will find information on each show's historical grosses, cumulative grosses and other statistics on how each show stacked up this week and in the past.

Of note this week: OH, MARY! opened at the Lyceum on 7/11. HOME had a planned seven-performance week. ILLINOISE began an eight-performance weekly schedule. THE LION KING had a nine-performance week. WICKED had four performances with 1,807 seats and four performances with 1,926 seats this week, for a total capacity of 14,932. As this report cannot accommodate both capacities, the figure 1,867 was used. THE OUTSIDERS broke the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre house record for the 4th time in a row with a gross of $1,391,051.35 for the week ending July 14, 2024.

Up for the week by attendance (% of capacity) was: THE WHO'S TOMMY (10.7%), SUFFS (1.6%), HOME (0.9%), THE BOOK OF MORMON (0.6%), ALADDIN (0.3%), HELL'S KITCHEN (0.1%),

Down for the week by attendance (% of capacity) was: ILLINOISE (-11.1%), WATER FOR ELEPHANTS (-9.7%), BACK TO THE FUTURE: THE MUSICAL (-8.1%), CHICAGO (-7.4%), HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD (-5.5%), CABARET AT THE KIT KAT CLUB (-3.5%), THE NOTEBOOK (-3.2%), THE WIZ (-3.1%), MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL (-3.1%), THE LION KING (-2.6%), SIX (-2%), & JULIET (-1.6%), MJ THE MUSICAL (-0.9%), HAMILTON (-0.5%), THE OUTSIDERS (-0.2%), HADESTOWN (-0.2%), WICKED (-0.1%),

This week, 26 shows played on Broadway, with 242,578 tickets sold and a total gross of $29,845,592. The average ticket price was $123.04.

This was less than the number of shows as last week. Compared to last week, attendance was down -3.10%. On the sales front, overall grosses were down -6.53% vs. last week. This week's average ticket price of $123.04 is down $-4.51 compared to last week.



Top 5 by This Week Gross

THE LION KING: $2,483,060

WICKED: $2,103,272

HAMILTON: $1,922,308

HELL'S KITCHEN: $1,687,326

CABARET AT THE KIT KAT CLUB: $1,609,557





Bottom 5 by This Week Gross

HOME ($133,600), OH, MARY! ($667,143), THE NOTEBOOK ($672,825), CHICAGO ($721,129), ILLINOISE ($745,520)





Top 5 by This Week Gross vs. Last Week Gross

HELL'S KITCHEN: $160,474

THE WHO'S TOMMY: $154,650

SUFFS: $124,625

THE GREAT GATSBY: $107,808

THE WIZ: $81,745





Bottom 5 by This Week Gross vs. Last Week Gross

CHICAGO ($-101,386), HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD ($-96,303), WICKED ($-84,556), BACK TO THE FUTURE: THE MUSICAL ($-45,688), ALADDIN ($-39,652)





Top 5 by Average Ticket Price

CABARET AT THE KIT KAT CLUB: $197.23

HAMILTON: $180.43

THE LION KING: $170.40

THE OUTSIDERS: $166.04

STEREOPHONIC: $158.07





Bottom 5 by Average Ticket Price

HOME ($27.32), ILLINOISE ($86.01), THE NOTEBOOK ($89.34), THE WHO'S TOMMY ($95.55), WATER FOR ELEPHANTS ($98.65)





Top 5 by % of Total Seats Filled

THE OUTSIDERS: 102.2%

HAMILTON: 100.6%

HELL'S KITCHEN: 100.4%

HADESTOWN: 100.1%

OH, MARY!: 100%





Bottom 5 % of Total Seats Filled

CHICAGO (74.5%), ILLINOISE (81%), WATER FOR ELEPHANTS (84.9%), THE WHO'S TOMMY (86.1%), BACK TO THE FUTURE: THE MUSICAL (88.1%)





Top 5 by Total Attendance This Week vs. Last Week

HOME: 2124

THE LION KING: 1257

THE WHO'S TOMMY: 1001

OH, MARY!: 895

SUFFS: 119





Bottom 5 by Total Attendance This Week vs. Last Week

WATER FOR ELEPHANTS (-1070), BACK TO THE FUTURE: THE MUSICAL (-956), HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD (-708), CHICAGO (-634), WICKED (-474)



That's all for this week... Note: All data presented for informational purposes only. BroadwayWorld makes no guarantee as to the accuracy of the data, or the matter in which it's presented. Source: The Broadway League..