Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 6/17/18

Jun. 18, 2018  
Click below to access all the Broadway grosses from all the shows for the week ending 6/17/2018 in BroadwayWorld's grosses section.

Also, you will find information on each show's historical grosses, cumulative grosses and other statistics on how each show stacked up this week and in the past.

Click Here to Visit the Broadway Grosses...

Up for the week by attendance was: TRAVESTIES (7.1%), THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG (6.9%), A BRONX TALE THE MUSICAL (5.3%), BEAUTIFUL (4.8%), ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE (2.8%), KINKY BOOTS (2.6%), WAITRESS (2.4%), ONCE ON THIS ISLAND (1.9%), ANASTASIA (1.7%), CAROUSEL (0.5%), ALADDIN (0.4%), FROZEN (0.3%), HAMILTON (0.2%), COME FROM AWAY (0.1%),

Down for the week by attendance was: SUMMER (-7.2%), CHICAGO (-4.5%), SCHOOL OF ROCK (-4.3%), SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS (-1.4%), THE ICEMAN COMETH (-0.5%), ANGELS IN AMERICA (-0.3%), WICKED (-0.3%), THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA (-0.2%), THE BOOK OF MORMON (-0.1%), THE BOYS IN THE BAND (-0.1%),

Click Here to Visit the BroadwayWorld Grosses...

Related Articles


More Hot Stories For You

  • The Muny Releases Statement in Response to Jerome Robbins' Broadway 'Yellowface' Complaints
  • Bronson Norris Murphy Takes Over as The Phantom in LOVE NEVER DIES Tour
  • VIDEO: Get a Backstage Look at the Tonys with Caissie Levy's FROZEN Performance
  • Photo Flashback: Broadway Bares All! The Most Memorable Moments of Broadway's Hottest Night
  • Review Roundup: Barrington Stage's THE ROYAL FAMILY OF BROADWAY With Music and Lyrics by William Finn
  • Jessica Vosk Will Join the Broadway Company of WICKED as Elphaba

    • Before you go...

    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram
       