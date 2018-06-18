Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 6/17/18

Click below to access all the Broadway grosses from all the shows for the week ending 6/17/2018 in BroadwayWorld's grosses section.

Also, you will find information on each show's historical grosses, cumulative grosses and other statistics on how each show stacked up this week and in the past.

Up for the week by attendance was: TRAVESTIES (7.1%), THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG (6.9%), A BRONX TALE THE MUSICAL (5.3%), BEAUTIFUL (4.8%), ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE (2.8%), KINKY BOOTS (2.6%), WAITRESS (2.4%), ONCE ON THIS ISLAND (1.9%), ANASTASIA (1.7%), CAROUSEL (0.5%), ALADDIN (0.4%), FROZEN (0.3%), HAMILTON (0.2%), COME FROM AWAY (0.1%),

Down for the week by attendance was: SUMMER (-7.2%), CHICAGO (-4.5%), SCHOOL OF ROCK (-4.3%), SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS (-1.4%), THE ICEMAN COMETH (-0.5%), ANGELS IN AMERICA (-0.3%), WICKED (-0.3%), THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA (-0.2%), THE BOOK OF MORMON (-0.1%), THE BOYS IN THE BAND (-0.1%),

