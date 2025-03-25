Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 3/23/25 - GOOD NIGHT, AND GOOD LUCK Starring Clooney Tops the List

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Click below to access all the Broadway grosses from all the shows for the week ending 3/23/2025 in BroadwayWorld's grosses section.

Also, you will find information on each show's historical grosses, cumulative grosses and other statistics on how each show stacked up this week and in the past.

Of note this week: PURPOSE opened at the Hayes on 3/17. The production received overwhelmingly positive reviews. See what the critics are saying HERE!

BUENA VISTA SOCIAL CLUB opened at the Schoenfeld on 3/19. This production also received an overwhelmingly positive response from critics. Read the reviews HERE!

OPERATION MINCEMEAT: A NEW MUSICAL opened at the Golden on 3/20. The production was originally scheduled to run for 16 weeks only. It will now run through February 15, 2026. Learn more about the extension HERE!

OTHELLO opened at the Barrymore on 3/23. The production received generally mixed reviews. Learn more about what the critics are saying and read the reviews HERE.

THE PICTURE OF DORIAN GRAY is in previews at the Music Box and opens on 3/27.

GLENGARRY GLEN ROSS is in previews at the Palace and opens on 3/31. GOOD NIGHT, AND GOOD LUCK is in previews at the Winter Garden and opens on 4/3.

BOOP! THE BETTY BOOP MUSICAL is in previews at the Broadhurst and opens on 4/5.

THE LAST FIVE YEARS began previews at the Hudson and opens on 4/6. SMASH is in previews at the Imperial and opens on 4/10. JOHN PROCTOR IS THE VILLAIN began previews at the Booth and opens on 4/14.

Up for the week by attendance (% of capacity) was: HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD (7.1%), GYPSY (5.5%), CABARET AT THE KIT KAT CLUB (5.2%), OH, MARY! (3.8%), THE BOOK OF MORMON (3.8%), REDWOOD (1.7%), MJ (1.3%), THE LION KING (1.1%), GOOD NIGHT, AND GOOD LUCK (0.7%), MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL (0.6%), ALADDIN (0.5%), CHICAGO (0.3%), DEATH BECOMES HER (0.2%), SMASH (0.2%), THE GREAT GATSBY (0.2%),

Down for the week by attendance (% of capacity) was: SUNSET BLVD. (-4.3%), BOOP! THE BETTY BOOP MUSICAL (-2%), SIX: THE MUSICAL (-1.1%), & JULIET (-0.4%), BUENA VISTA SOCIAL CLUB (-0.4%), HELL'S KITCHEN (-0.3%), PURPOSE (-0.2%), HADESTOWN (-0.1%),

This week, 33 shows played on Broadway, with 298,176 tickets sold and a total gross of $41,111,958. The average ticket price was $137.88.

This was up the number of shows as last week. Compared to last week, attendance was up 7.43%. On the sales front, overall grosses were up 9.75% vs. last week. This week's average ticket price of $137.88 is up $2.91 compared to last week.



Top 5 by This Week Gross

GOOD NIGHT, AND GOOD LUCK: $3,305,240

WICKED: $2,545,281

OTHELLO: $2,529,484

GLENGARRY GLEN ROSS: $2,148,289

HAMILTON: $2,072,651





Bottom 5 by This Week Gross

PURPOSE ($330,958), BOOP! THE BETTY BOOP MUSICAL ($530,076), CHICAGO ($704,971), OPERATION MINCEMEAT: A NEW MUSICAL ($716,491), MAYBE HAPPY ENDING ($752,526)





Top 5 by This Week Gross vs. Last Week Gross

GOOD NIGHT, AND GOOD LUCK: $946,352

OH, MARY!: $327,277

THE PICTURE OF DORIAN GRAY: $294,406

GLENGARRY GLEN ROSS: $240,822

GYPSY: $233,760





Bottom 5 by This Week Gross vs. Last Week Gross

OTHELLO ($-295,009), MAYBE HAPPY ENDING ($-152,706), & JULIET ($-97,694), THE OUTSIDERS ($-72,087), SUNSET BLVD. ($-29,315)





Top 5 by Average Ticket Price

OTHELLO: $303.15

GOOD NIGHT, AND GOOD LUCK: $302.07

GLENGARRY GLEN ROSS: $204.40

HAMILTON: $193.78

THE OUTSIDERS: $170.42





Bottom 5 by Average Ticket Price

BOOP! THE BETTY BOOP MUSICAL ($70.18), PURPOSE ($74.69), SMASH ($91.15), HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD ($95.72), ALADDIN ($99.04)





Top 5 by % of Total Seats Filled

THE OUTSIDERS: 102.3%

GOOD NIGHT, AND GOOD LUCK: 101.2%

HAMILTON: 101%

GLENGARRY GLEN ROSS: 100.6%

HADESTOWN: 100.3%





Bottom 5 % of Total Seats Filled

WICKED (0%), CHICAGO (81.4%), SUNSET BLVD. (82.3%), MAYBE HAPPY ENDING (86%), MJ (87.5%)





Top 5 by Total Attendance This Week vs. Last Week

GOOD NIGHT, AND GOOD LUCK: 3176

SMASH: 2716

BOOP! THE BETTY BOOP MUSICAL: 2047

GYPSY: 2040

GLENGARRY GLEN ROSS: 1313





Bottom 5 by Total Attendance This Week vs. Last Week

MAYBE HAPPY ENDING (-1098), SUNSET BLVD. (-839), SIX: THE MUSICAL (-90), & JULIET (-29), HELL'S KITCHEN (-28)



That's all for this week... Note: All data presented for informational purposes only. BroadwayWorld makes no guarantee as to the accuracy of the data, or the matter in which it's presented. Source: The Broadway League..