Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 1/5/25 WICKED Continues to Lead Top Grossing Shows

Click below to access all the Broadway grosses from all the shows for the week ending 1/5/2025 in BroadwayWorld's grosses section.

Also, you will find information on each show's historical grosses, cumulative grosses and other statistics on how each show stacked up this week and in the past.

Of note this week: ELF closed on 1/4. BACK TO THE FUTURE: THE MUSICAL and SUFFS closed on 1/5. See photos from SUFFS final performance, featuring producer Hillary Clinton at curtain call and more HERE.

ENGLISH began previews at the Haimes and opens on 1/23. You can take a look back inside rehearsals for the production HERE.

& JULIET; CULT OF LOVE; ELF; THE BOOK OF MORMON; and THE GREAT GATSBY each had a (planned) seven-performance week.

This week (Week 33) included New Year's Eve and New Year's Day. Last season, Week 33 included only New Year's Day.

THE GREAT GATSBY broke the Broadway Theatre Box Office Record with gross sales of $1,889,677 for a 7-performance week, ending on January 5, 2025. The previous record was set 5 years ago by West Side Story, at $1,807,026 for an 8-performance week, ending December 29, 2018.

Up for the week by attendance (% of capacity) was: OUR TOWN (5.4%), CABARET AT THE KIT KAT CLUB (1.6%), THE GREAT GATSBY (0.8%), BACK TO THE FUTURE: THE MUSICAL (0.5%), THE LION KING (0.5%), ALL IN: COMEDY ABOUT LOVE (0.3%), ALADDIN (0.2%), ROMEO + JULIET (0.1%),

Down for the week by attendance (% of capacity) was: CHICAGO (-14.1%), ELF (-13.4%), A WONDERFUL WORLD: THE LOUIS ARMSTRONG MUSICAL (-13%), CULT OF LOVE (-7.1%), MJ THE MUSICAL (-6.7%), HELL'S KITCHEN (-5.8%), GYPSY (-4.2%), SIX (-2.4%), DEATH BECOMES HER (-2%), EUREKA DAY (-1.4%), THE BOOK OF MORMON (-1.2%), MAYBE HAPPY ENDING (-0.8%), MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL (-0.8%), SUNSET BLVD. (-0.6%), LEFT ON TENTH (-0.5%), HAMILTON (-0.2%), HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD (-0.1%), SUFFS (-0.1%), THE OUTSIDERS (-0.1%),

This week, 33 shows played on Broadway, with 290,640 tickets sold and a total gross of $45,157,253. The average ticket price was $155.37.

This was the same as the number of shows as last week. Compared to last week, attendance was down -5.08%. On the sales front, overall grosses were down -19.11% vs. last week. This week's average ticket price of $155.37 is down $-26.95 compared to last week.



Top 5 by This Week Gross

WICKED: $3,294,179

THE LION KING: $2,800,071

HAMILTON: $2,379,897

ALADDIN: $1,995,244

THE OUTSIDERS: $1,892,155





Bottom 5 by This Week Gross

LEFT ON TENTH ($272,869), EUREKA DAY ($332,636), CULT OF LOVE ($337,226), A WONDERFUL WORLD: THE LOUIS ARMSTRONG MUSICAL ($500,198), OUR TOWN ($917,588)





Top 5 by This Week Gross vs. Last Week Gross

GYPSY: $1,519,039

SUFFS: $75,944

EUREKA DAY: $56,355

ALL IN: COMEDY ABOUT LOVE: $46,980

OUR TOWN: $27,812





Bottom 5 by This Week Gross vs. Last Week Gross

WICKED ($-1,743,213), THE LION KING ($-1,403,050), ELF ($-1,080,604), ALADDIN ($-811,433), MJ THE MUSICAL ($-795,824)





Top 5 by Average Ticket Price

THE OUTSIDERS: $225.58

HAMILTON: $221.74

WICKED: $213.80

THE LION KING: $207.97

ALL IN: COMEDY ABOUT LOVE: $194.61





Bottom 5 by Average Ticket Price

LEFT ON TENTH ($67.89), EUREKA DAY ($74.02), A WONDERFUL WORLD: THE LOUIS ARMSTRONG MUSICAL ($96.04), CULT OF LOVE ($98.14), DEATH BECOMES HER ($108.59)





Top 5 by % of Total Seats Filled

ROMEO + JULIET: 103.2%

THE OUTSIDERS: 102.4%

BACK TO THE FUTURE: THE MUSICAL: 102%

SUFFS: 101.8%

HADESTOWN: 101.3%





Bottom 5 % of Total Seats Filled

LEFT ON TENTH (47.2%), A WONDERFUL WORLD: THE LOUIS ARMSTRONG MUSICAL (65.3%), ELF (81.8%), CULT OF LOVE (84.5%), CHICAGO (85.2%)





Top 5 by Total Attendance This Week vs. Last Week

GYPSY: 10806

GYPSY's attendance is notably up this week, after previously having to cancel performances due to illness. This past week, Gypsy performed its regularly scheduled 8 performances.



EUREKA DAY: 498

OUR TOWN: 461

CABARET AT THE KIT KAT CLUB: 141

BACK TO THE FUTURE: THE MUSICAL: 64





Bottom 5 by Total Attendance This Week vs. Last Week

ELF (-3017), THE GREAT GATSBY (-2857), THE BOOK OF MORMON (-2244), MJ THE MUSICAL (-2142), & JULIET (-2058)



That's all for this week... Note: All data presented for informational purposes only. BroadwayWorld makes no guarantee as to the accuracy of the data, or the matter in which it's presented. Source: The Broadway League..