Photos: SUFFS Takes Final Bow on Broadway

On Sunday, January 5, Suffs played its final performance on Broadway following 24 previews and 301 regular performances. A national tour will launch at Seattle’s 5th Avenue Theatre in September 2025, stopping in Cleveland’s Playhouse Square in February of 2026. Additional stops for the tour will be announced in the coming months. See photos from the final performance!



Suffs officially opened on Broadway on April 18, 2024 at The Music Box Theatre. Additionally, Music Theatre International announced today the acquisition of Suffs into its licensing catalog. The production was also filmed for PBS Great Performances in December 2024, with a release date to be announced at a later date.



Created by Shaina Taub, who is now the first woman to ever independently win Tony Awards for Best Book and Best Score in the same season, Suffs has also been named Best Musical (Outer Critics Circle Award), received two Drama Desk Awards including Best Score, and a Grammy Award Nomination for "Best Musical Theater Album".

Photo credit: Jenny Anderson