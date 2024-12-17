Photos: In Rehearsal for ENGLISH On Broadway

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Go inside rehearsal for Roundabout Theatre Company’s production of English by Sanaz Toossi, directed by Knud Adams in new photos!

English will begin preview performances on Friday, January 3, 2025, and open officially on Thursday, January 23, 2025, at the Todd Haimes Theatre (227 West 42nd Street) on Broadway. This is a limited engagement for 66 performances only through Sunday, March 2, 2025.

The Broadway premiere of English will feature the original cast from the off-Broadway world premiere: Tala Ashe as “Elham,” Ava Lalezarzadeh as “Goli,” Pooya Mohseni as “Roya,” Marjan Neshat as “Marjan,” and Hadi Tabbal as “Omid.”

This Pulitzer Prize – winning comedy unfolds in an Iranian classroom where adult English learners practice for their proficiency exam. As they leapfrog through a linguistic playground, their wildly different dreams, frustrations, and secrets come to light. Can they overcome the limits of language to discover what they really want to say?

The creative team for English includes Marsha Ginsberg (Set Design), Enver Chakartash (Costume Design), Reza Behjat (Lighting Design), and Sinan Refik Zafar (Sound Design).