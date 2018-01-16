Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 1/14/18

Click below to access all the Broadway grosses from all the shows for the week ending 1/14/2018 in BroadwayWorld's grosses section.

Also, you will find information on each show's historical grosses, cumulative grosses and other statistics on how each show stacked up this week and in the past.

Up for the week by attendance was: THE CHILDREN (11.8%), THE PARISIAN WOMAN (9.4%), METEOR SHOWER (8.6%), JOHN LITHGOW: STORIES BY HEART (7.0%), ONCE ON THIS ISLAND (6.5%), BEAUTIFUL (6.4%), CHICAGO (5.3%), A BRONX TALE THE MUSICAL (2.5%), KINKY BOOTS (2.5%), FARINELLI AND THE KING (2.3%), HELLO, DOLLY! (1.3%), THE LION KING (0.7%), THE BOOK OF MORMON (0.6%), COME FROM AWAY (0.4%), THE BAND'S VISIT (0.4%),

Down for the week by attendance was: THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA (-21.8%), CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY (-7.8%), SCHOOL OF ROCK (-7.1%), THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG (-5.9%), SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS (-5.7%), MISS SAIGON (-3.8%), WAITRESS (-2.5%), WICKED (-2.3%), LATIN HISTORY FOR MORONS (-2.0%), ANASTASIA (-1.8%),

