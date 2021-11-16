Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
BROADWAY GROSSES
Click Here For The Full Grosses Table

Broadway Grosses Rise for Week Ending November 14

pixeltracker

Get the Latest Grosses

Nov. 16, 2021  

Broadway Grosses Rise for Week Ending November 14

As BroadwayWorld reported last month, the Broadway League has recently decided to release a report on attendance, grosses, capacity and performances. BroadwayWorld will be bringing you the data weekly.

For the week ending November 14, a total of 31 shows played 214 performances at 86.19% capacity. Total attendance was 214,681 and total gross was $25,565,641.

Since Broadway has been reopen, shows have played 1427 performances at 84.24% capacity, earning $173,544,022 with 1,389,420 total guests in attendance.

Since August, over two dozen Broadway shows have resumed performances following the year and a half shutdown due to the pandemic.

Related Articles

Buy at the Theatre Shop

T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More
Wicked Organic Limits Track Jacket
Wicked Organic Limits Track Jacket
Girl from the North Country Dreams V-Neck Coral Tee
Girl from the North Country Dreams V-Neck Coral Tee
Courtney Reed: You Good Sis? Tank Top
Courtney Reed: You Good Sis? Tank Top

More Hot Stories For You