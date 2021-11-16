Broadway Grosses Rise for Week Ending November 14

Click Here For The Full Grosses Table

As BroadwayWorld reported last month, the Broadway League has recently decided to release a report on attendance, grosses, capacity and performances. BroadwayWorld will be bringing you the data weekly.

For the week ending November 14, a total of 31 shows played 214 performances at 86.19% capacity. Total attendance was 214,681 and total gross was $25,565,641.

Since Broadway has been reopen, shows have played 1427 performances at 84.24% capacity, earning $173,544,022 with 1,389,420 total guests in attendance.

Since August, over two dozen Broadway shows have resumed performances following the year and a half shutdown due to the pandemic.