Broadway Flea Market Returns September 22

The ultimate theatrical treasure hunt returns with cherished collectables and mementos, must-have autographed Playbills and posters, extraordinary auction experiences, star-studded encounters and more on Sunday, September 22, 2019, at the 33rd Annual Broadway Flea Market & Grand Auction.

The Broadway Flea Market & Grand Auction will take place in Shubert Alley and along West 44th and West 45th Streets, in the heart of NYC's Theatre District.

Opportunities to pre-bid on unique memorabilia, meet beloved Broadway stars and experience one-of-a-kind walk-on and backstage opportunities will be announced in the coming weeks. Bidders can then experience the thrill of the auction when Shubert Alley is filled with theatre fans bidding on the items in person on September 22 at the Grand Auction's silent and live auctions.

The always popular Autograph Table and Photo Booth will welcome more than 60 of your favorite Broadway actors. Additionally, favorite shows and theatrical organizations will sell items at tables to raise money for Broadway Cares. The complete list of participants and tables will be announced in September.

The current construction adjacent to and above Shubert Alley will not affect the footprint of the Broadway Flea Market & Grand Auction. The live and silent auctions, which normally take place in the alley, can be set up around the construction's support structures. Unlike some other events held in the alley, the Broadway Flea Market & Grand Auction has more flexibility in how to utilize the space, keeping the construction from becoming an obstacle.

Last year's Broadway Flea Market & Grand Auction raised $906,825. Since 1987, the 32 editions of this highly anticipated annual event have raised $14.5 million.

Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS is one of the nation's leading industry-based, nonprofit AIDS fundraising and grant-making organizations. By drawing upon the talents, resources, and generosity of the American theatre community, since 1988 Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS has raised more than $300 million for essential services for people with AIDS and other critical illnesses across the United States.

Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS is the major supporter of the social service programs at The Actors Fund, including the HIV/AIDS Initiative, the Phyllis Newman Women's Health Initiative and the Samuel J. Friedman Health Center for the Performing Arts. Broadway Cares also awards annual grants to more than 450 AIDS and family service organizations in all 50 states, Puerto Rico and Washington, D.C., providing lifesaving medication, healthy meals, counseling and emergency assistance.

For more information, please visit Broadway Cares online at broadwaycares.org, at facebook.com/BCEFA, at instagram.com/BCEFA, at twitter.com/BCEFA and at youtube.com/BCEFA.





