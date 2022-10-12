Broadway Community Reacts to Angela Lansbury's Passing

In the wake of her passing, the Broadway community and beyond has shared their grief, praise, and cherished memories of Angela Lansbury. Read touching tributes and stories from Patti LuPone, Bernadatte Peters, Joanna Gleason, Lin Manuel-Miranda, Audra McDonald, and more here.

Angela Lansbury's career spanned more than 75 years, during which she flourished, first as a star of motion pictures, then as a four-time Tony Award-winning Broadway musical star, and most recently as the star of "Murder, She Wrote," the longest running detective drama series in the history of television.

She was the winner of five Tony Awards, her Broadway debut was in 1957 in Hotel Paradiso, followed by A Taste of Honey (1960), Anyone Can Whistle (1964), and in Mame (1966), winning her first Tony. She also won Tonys for Dear World (1968), Gypsy (1974) and Sweeney Todd (1979). After a 23-year hiatus, she returned to Broadway in Deuce (2007) followed by Blithe Spirit (2009) winning a fifth Tony; A Little Night Music (2010), The Best Man (2012). In 2013 she toured Australia in Driving Miss Daisy, and in 2014 she reprised Blithe Spirit in London, winning the Olivier Award.

Read her full obituary here.

We join the world in mourning Disney Legend Angela Lansbury, who brought such incredible warmth and personality to Mrs. Potts in Beauty and the Beast. Her unforgettable performance will forever be a classic: https://t.co/GWUlnxe9on pic.twitter.com/1Mv0MSG8y6 - Disney Animation (@DisneyAnimation) October 11, 2022