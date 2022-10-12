Broadway Community Reacts to Angela Lansbury's Passing
In the wake of Angela Lansbury's passing, there has been an outpouring of grief from the Broadway community and beyond.
Angela Lansbury's career spanned more than 75 years, during which she flourished, first as a star of motion pictures, then as a four-time Tony Award-winning Broadway musical star, and most recently as the star of "Murder, She Wrote," the longest running detective drama series in the history of television.
She was the winner of five Tony Awards, her Broadway debut was in 1957 in Hotel Paradiso, followed by A Taste of Honey (1960), Anyone Can Whistle (1964), and in Mame (1966), winning her first Tony. She also won Tonys for Dear World (1968), Gypsy (1974) and Sweeney Todd (1979). After a 23-year hiatus, she returned to Broadway in Deuce (2007) followed by Blithe Spirit (2009) winning a fifth Tony; A Little Night Music (2010), The Best Man (2012). In 2013 she toured Australia in Driving Miss Daisy, and in 2014 she reprised Blithe Spirit in London, winning the Olivier Award.
RIP Angie. You were a beacon for all of us. A Gentle Lady, a Supreme Talent.- Patti LuPone (@PattiLuPone) October 12, 2022
And @AngelaLansbury WAS a consummate performer AND person. I saw her in Blyth Spirit in London and she was so creative and amazing .She joined us on stage for Broadway Barks between shows when she was in Deuce. She was 80 then ,,RIP Dear Angela. My admiration is immeasurable ??- Bernadette Peters (@OfficialBPeters) October 12, 2022
Angela Lansbury - She, my darlings, was EVERYTHING! pic.twitter.com/MLKlRNjxhA- Harvey Fierstein (@HarveyFierstein) October 11, 2022
Nobody did Mame quite like her. Rest in peace, Angela Lansbury. Thank you for your art & wisdom ? pic.twitter.com/6NajtxKMa3- Kristin Chenoweth (@KChenoweth) October 11, 2022
Lin Manuel-Miranda writes "Singular. Thank you Angela Lansbury. We'll miss you terribly."
Audra McDonald writes, "She was an icon, she was a legend, she was a gem and she was the nicest lady you'd ever want to meet. RIP dearest brilliant Angela."
Just a young green girl in awe. ? https://t.co/l5NTuURWVn- Stephanie J. Block (she/her) (@StephanieJBlock) October 12, 2022
Listen, it's not an exciting story to tell but once - once - in 2005, from the second row at Symphony Space - I watched Angela Lansbury sing "A Little Priest" with Len Cariou while Gemignani conducted, and it wasn't even perfect but it was PERFECT.- Jason Robert Brown (@MrJasonRBrown) October 11, 2022
Kerry Butler writes, "It was one of the great honors and privileges of my life to get to perform with Angela Lansbury. She was so kind, professional, and FUN! There was this scene where ME, Candice Bergen and Angela would ride a couch out onto stage. While we waited to enter, Angela would regale us with amazing stories from her childhood! What a legend! We all loved her! Rest in Peace sweet Angela Lansbury."
Kelli O'Hara writes, "Oh sweet Madame. You will never be forgotten. Sleep now."
There will never be another like Dame Angela Lansbury. A true pioneer of the stage and screen. Rest in peace !- Jennifer Hudson (@IAMJHUD) October 12, 2022
?: @brugli pic.twitter.com/GwHCw8uUmg
A real live note I once received from Angela Lansbury. -I had been asked to do a small thing at a gala honoring her. I was one of MANY involved that night. And she took the time to track down and personally thank EVERY single one of us. The EPITOME of class. RIP legend Angela. pic.twitter.com/41wT35JxIb- Will Swenson (@thewillswenson) October 11, 2022
Angela Lansbury, who graced the stage for decades winning five Tony awards and brought the sleuthing Jessica Fletcher into our living rooms for a dozen years, has passed. A tale old as time, our beloved Mrs. Potts will sing lullabies to us now from the stars. Rest, great soul.- George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) October 11, 2022
We lost another amazing woman and talent - Dame Angela Lansbury. Your talent and career were an inspiration to the world. Rest in peace, dearest Angela. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/phv7D6SVFB- Sean Hayes (@SeanHayes) October 11, 2022
We join the world in mourning Disney Legend Angela Lansbury, who brought such incredible warmth and personality to Mrs. Potts in Beauty and the Beast. Her unforgettable performance will forever be a classic: https://t.co/GWUlnxe9on pic.twitter.com/1Mv0MSG8y6- Disney Animation (@DisneyAnimation) October 11, 2022
To the ultimate thespian who hosted the Tony Awards more than anyone else and earned six #TonyAwards including a Special Tony for Lifetime Achievement in the Theatre this past June, we're deeply grateful. We'll miss you, Dame Angela Lansbury. pic.twitter.com/GKlfY5GG0O- The Tony Awards (@TheTonyAwards) October 11, 2022
Remembering the one and only Dame Angela Lansbury ? pic.twitter.com/pGl9fV3MjX- Olivier Awards (@OlivierAwards) October 12, 2022