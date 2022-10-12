Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Obituaries
Broadway Community Reacts to Angela Lansbury's Passing

In the wake of Angela Lansbury's passing, there has been an outpouring of grief from the Broadway community and beyond.

Oct. 12, 2022  

In the wake of her passing, the Broadway community and beyond has shared their grief, praise, and cherished memories of Angela Lansbury. Read touching tributes and stories from Patti LuPone, Bernadatte Peters, Joanna Gleason, Lin Manuel-Miranda, Audra McDonald, and more here.

Angela Lansbury's career spanned more than 75 years, during which she flourished, first as a star of motion pictures, then as a four-time Tony Award-winning Broadway musical star, and most recently as the star of "Murder, She Wrote," the longest running detective drama series in the history of television.

She was the winner of five Tony Awards, her Broadway debut was in 1957 in Hotel Paradiso, followed by A Taste of Honey (1960), Anyone Can Whistle (1964), and in Mame (1966), winning her first Tony. She also won Tonys for Dear World (1968), Gypsy (1974) and Sweeney Todd (1979). After a 23-year hiatus, she returned to Broadway in Deuce (2007) followed by Blithe Spirit (2009) winning a fifth Tony; A Little Night Music (2010), The Best Man (2012). In 2013 she toured Australia in Driving Miss Daisy, and in 2014 she reprised Blithe Spirit in London, winning the Olivier Award.

Read her full obituary here.

Lin Manuel-Miranda writes "Singular. Thank you Angela Lansbury. We'll miss you terribly."

Audra McDonald writes, "She was an icon, she was a legend, she was a gem and she was the nicest lady you'd ever want to meet. RIP dearest brilliant Angela."

Kerry Butler writes, "It was one of the great honors and privileges of my life to get to perform with Angela Lansbury. She was so kind, professional, and FUN! There was this scene where ME, Candice Bergen and Angela would ride a couch out onto stage. While we waited to enter, Angela would regale us with amazing stories from her childhood! What a legend! We all loved her! Rest in Peace sweet Angela Lansbury."

Kelli O'Hara writes, "Oh sweet Madame. You will never be forgotten. Sleep now."

