Broadway Catch Up: April 1 - Ben Platt Performs DEAR EVAN HANSEN With the Tour Cast, and More!

While Broadway remains shut down, BroadwayWorld is keeping up with your favorite stars and giving you a peek at what they have been up to! Check out yesterday's videos, from stars including Ben Platt, Ramin Karimloo, Laura Benanti, Renee Fleming, and more!

The Broadway Catch Up is a daily series. Check back every day for a new roundup of posts from the day before!

Ben Platt performs Dear Evan Hansen!

CBS presented HOMEFEST: James Corden's LATE LATE SHOW SPECIAL, hosted by James Corden. Celebrities submitted videos of themselves speaking, or performing, to be broadcast on the show from across the world.

One of the performers was Ben Platt, who joined the touring cast of Dear Evan Hansen to sing You Will Be Found.

Laura Benanti launches THE SUNSHINE CONCERT!

The initiative will take fan-submitted videos and cut them into 30-minute variety show performances which will then be distributed to senior centers and the like to bring joy to those who lack social connection and entertainment in quarantine.

Larry David films a social distancing PSA!

The comedy legend and Broadway playwright has partnered with the office of the Governor of California to address "idiots" not embracing the practice of social distancing.

"You're hurting old people like me. Well, not me... I'll never see you."



Larry David wants everyone to stay home to protect older Californians from #COVID19!

He does not do these things.

Listen to Larry.#StayHomeSaveLiveshttps://t.co/snYe5v55Rw pic.twitter.com/C5cKOaAufE - Office of the Governor of California (@CAgovernor) March 31, 2020

Ramin Karimloo sings from The Civil War Musical!

The actor grabbed his banjo for a rendition of 'Brother my Brother'!

In the description of the video he said, "I love this musical's concept album (The Nashville Sessions). The orchestrations are stunning especially in this number. One of my favorites of Frank Wildhorn. So killing time as a lonesome plucker determined to practice more on the banjo."

Nikki Renee Daniels participates in the #broadwayremixchallenge!

She chose Being Alive from Company as her song!

The West End Phantom orchestra performs All I Ask of You!

The company released the video in response to one from Andrew Lloyd Webber himself, on Twitter.

Renee Fleming performs 'Ave Maria'!

Fleming and pianist Evgeny Kissin recorded a socially-distanced version of Schubert's Ave Maria, in light of their concert being cancelled. The performance was filmed on Fleming and Kissin's phones, from Virginia and Prague, respectively.





