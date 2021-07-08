Broadway Cares Virtual 5K Registration Opens Today

Registration is now open for the Broadway Cares Virtual 5K! Virtually join forces with Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS to ease on down the road by running, walking, hiking or biking to make a lifesaving difference for those in need.

The Broadway Cares Virtual 5K can be completed anywhere and at your own pace. You can run, walk, hike, bike, leap or jeté through your personal 3.1-mile journey. Exchange your character shoes for running shoes as you head toward the finish line - right from your own neighborhood, home gym or wherever you choose to participate. Complete the course over multiple days or run and tell that all at once - it's completely up to you.

Start your strut down the street by heading to broadwaycares.org/virtual5K.

You can participate as an individual or in a group of fellow Broadway champions. The festivities kick into high gear July 27 with a Zoom party for all fundraisers before a show-stopping weekend of movement August 14 and 15.

Everyone participating in the Broadway Cares Virtual 5K will fundraise to help those across the country affected by HIV/AIDS, COVID-19 and other critical illnesses receive meals and medication, health care and hope.

No matter if you are a runner, walker, hiker, biker or "singer who moves well," the Broadway Cares Virtual 5K is sure to bring a touch of Broadway to your neck of the woods and put meaning in every little step you take.

Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS is one of the nation's leading industry-based, nonprofit AIDS fundraising and grant-making organizations. By drawing upon the talents, resources and generosity of the American theatre community, since 1988 Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS has raised more than $300 million for essential services for people with HIV/AIDS, COVID-19 and other critical illnesses across the United States.

Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS is the major supporter of the social service programs at The Actors Fund, including the HIV/AIDS Initiative, the Phyllis Newman Women's Health Initiative and The Friedman Health Center for the Performing Arts. Broadway Cares also awards annual grants to more than 450 AIDS and family service organizations in all 50 states, Puerto Rico and Washington, D.C., providing lifesaving medication, healthy meals, counseling and emergency assistance.

For more information, please visit Broadway Cares online at broadwaycares.org.