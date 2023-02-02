Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
BC/EFA
Broadway Cares' NYCRUNS Spring Fling 5K and 10K Set For March 25

The course includes stellar views of the Statue of Liberty, Lower Manhattan, the Verrazano-Narrows Bridge and more.

Feb. 02, 2023  

Hear the beat of dancing - and running - feet. Theater artists and theater lovers will trade dance shoes for running sneakers Saturday, March 25, 2023, on New York City's Governors Island for the NYCRUNS Spring Fling 5K & 10K benefiting Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.

Whether you're a runner, walker or "singer who moves well," everyone who participates in the NYCRUNS Spring Fling will make a difference, providing lifesaving medications, nutritious meals, emergency financial assistance and more to those in need across the country.

Registration is now open at broadwaycares.org.

As the official nonprofit partner for the run, Broadway Cares has a limited number of designated spots available for runners and walkers. By registering with Broadway Cares, you'll be invited to an exclusive pre-race party and a post-race picnic, plus you'll receive a race shirt.

Broadway Cares' participants pledge to each raise a minimum of $250, which will provide 25 HIV tests at a clinic or 100 healthy meals for those living with HIV/AIDS, struggling with long COVID or dealing with other debilitating illnesses.

Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS is one of the nation's leading industry-based, nonprofit AIDS fundraising and grant-making organizations. By drawing upon the talents, resources and generosity of the American theater community, since 1988 Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS has raised more than $300 million for essential services for people with HIV/AIDS, COVID-19 and other critical illnesses across the United States.

Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS is the major supporter of the social service programs at the Entertainment Community Fund (formerly The Actors Fund), including the HIV/AIDS Initiative, the Phyllis Newman Women's Health Initiative and The Friedman Health Center for the Performing Arts. Broadway Cares also awards annual grants to more than 450 AIDS and family service organizations in all 50 states, Puerto Rico and Washington, D.C., providing lifesaving medication, healthy meals, counseling and emergency assistance.

For more information, please visit Broadway Cares online at broadwaycares.org, at facebook.com/bcefa, at instagram.com/bcefa, at tiktok.com/@bcefa and at youtube.com/bcefa.

