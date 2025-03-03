Broadhurst Theatre to Dim Lights in Honor of Linda Lavin

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Broadway's Broadhurst Theatre, where Linda Lavin played in Broadway Bound, winning the Tony Award in 1986 for Best Actress for her role, will dim its lights on Tuesday, March 11 at 6:45PM in her honor.



Linda Lavin was a Tony and Golden Globe Award-winning actress whose career spanned the stage and screen. Perhaps best known for her nine seasons as Alice Hyatt on Alice, she began her stage career at a young age and continued to return to theatre throughout her career, earning her six Tony Award nominations for her work. She passed away on December 29, 2024 at the age of 87.

Linda Lavin won a Tony Award, as well as a Drama Desk, Outer Critics and Helen Hayes Award for her performance in Broadway Bound in 1987. She is a six-time Tony Award-nominee for her roles in The Last of the Red Hot Lovers, The Diary of Anne Frank, The Tale of the Allergist’s Wife, Collected Stories, and The Lyons. In 2017, Linda was seen in Candide, directed by Hal Prince.

Photo credit: Bill Westmoreland