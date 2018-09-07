Brief 9/7: BEETLEJUICE News, Sneak Peek at A STAR IS BORN, and More!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld! Because we know all our readers eat, sleep and breathe Broadway, what could be better than waking up to it? Scroll down for the latest news. Want our morning reports delivered via email? Subscribe here!



1) Details Emerge Over Three Dancer's Suspensions From NY City Ballet Over Shared Nude Photos

by BWW News Desk - September 06, 2018

As BroadwayWorld previously reported, just three weeks before its new season, following the departure of former leader Peter Martins - three male principal dancers were suspended from performing with the New York City Ballet this season.. (more...)

2) Christine Dwyer Will Be Opening Up Everywhere as Jenna in WAITRESS National Tour

by BWW News Desk - September 06, 2018

Christine Dwyer will put on the apron and bake across the country as she steps into the role of Jenna in the national tour of Waitress - the Broadway musical from Grammy nominee Sara Bareilles inspired by Adrienne Shelly's 2007 motion picture.. (more...)

3) It's Showtime for BEETLEJUICE on Broadway at The Winter Garden March 2019

by BWW News Desk - September 06, 2018

It's just been revealed that the new musical comedy Beetlejuice will open on Broadway at the Winter Garden Theatre (1634 Broadway) in April 2019. Beetlejuice will begin Broadway previews in March 2019.. (more...)

4) Katrina Lenk, Tony Shalhoub and THE BAND'S VISIT Cast to Present Scenes by John Cariani Benefitting Wintergreen Arts Center

by BWW News Desk - September 06, 2018

Members of the original Broadway cast of the 10-time Tony Award-winning Best Musical, The Band's Visit-including Tony Award winners Katrina Lenk and Tony Shalhoub-will come together for a one-night-only benefit presentation of THE BAND VISITS CARIANI, an evening of scenes from John Cariani's plays. Tony & Olivier Award nominee Moritz Von Stuelpnagel (Hand To God,Present Laughter, Bernhardt/Hamlet) will direct. All proceeds will benefit the Wintergreen Arts Center, in Cariani's hometown of Presque Isle, Maine, which offers arts programs to children and adults in rural northern Maine.. (more...)

5) Photos: Daniel Radcliffe and the Cast of THE LIFESPAN OF A FACT Meet the Press!

by Walter McBride - September 06, 2018

Written by Jeremy Kareken & David Murrell and Gordon Farrell, and based on the book by John D'Agata and Jim Fingal, THE LIFESPAN OF A FACT will begin performances on Thursday, September 20, 2018. Tony nominated director Leigh Silverman directs the world premiere, starring Daniel Radcliffe, Cherry Jones and Bobby Cannavale. Meet the team below!. (more...)

Next up in our "mug shots" series is Telly Leung

(portrait by Walter McBride). Plus visit our merchandise shop

to get your own BWW mug, t-shirt, tote bag and more!

Today's Call Sheet:

-New Monthly Show HOW TO SUCCEED ON BROADWAY Premieres Today on SiriusXM

-Elaborate Shadow Theater Experience FEATHERS OF FIRE: A PERSIAN EPIC Comes To Kaye Playhouse Beginning Tonight

-THE OTHER DAY, Starring David Dean Bottrell, Sandro Isaack, and More, Begins Performances Tonight

-Danny K Bernstein Premieres MOSTLY GAY STUFF At The Green Room 42 Tonight

BWW Exclusive: Backstage Bite with Katie Lynch: HEAD OVER HEELS's Jeremy Kushnier Finds The Beet!

What we're geeking out over: Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper Debut Songs and Scenes in Four Brand New Sneak Peeks of A STAR IS BORN

Watch the rest here

What we're watching: Sara Bareilles, Andrew Rannells, Will Roland, Katrina Lenk, Grey Henson and More Support #BeltTheVote

Social Butterfly: BWW Live Chats with Chilina Kennedy About Her Upcoming Birdland Gig with Jenn Colella

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!

Related Articles