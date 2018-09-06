New Monthly Show HOW TO SUCCEED ON BROADWAY Announced at SiriusXM

SiriusXM announced today that Brisa Trinchero, two-time Tony Award winning Broadway producer and entertainment entrepreneur, will host How to Succeed on Broadway, a new monthly talk show to air on SiriusXM's On Broadway channel.

How to Succeed on Broadway will take listeners on the journey from a musical's initial concept to opening night on Broadway. Trinchero will sit down with hit Broadway producers including: Mike Bosner, a lead producer of Beautiful: The Carole King Musical and one of the youngest producers on Broadway; Orin Wolf, the Tony Award winning producer of The Band's Visit; and Stacey Mindich, producer of the Tony Award winning Dear Evan Hansen, as they share personal stories of the nail-biting, against-all-odds path it takes to get to Broadway. Guests will also talk about and play their favorite tracks from their own hit Broadway musicals.

As a Broadway producer, investor and entrepreneur, Trinchero has been involved in over 25 Broadway shows including Hamilton, and has had a front row seat on creating for the Great White Way. She will give listeners a glimpse into the dramatic business side of Broadway, examining the process of taking a creative idea through business development to the stage. Through true accounts of the journey -the successes and the misses-current Broadway producers will share with listeners what they've learned and how they created this generation's biggest hits. How to Succeed on Broadway is the latest program to be added to SiriusXM's On Broadway channel, home of show tunes from the past and present.

How to Succeed on Broadway premieres on Friday, September 7 at 3 PM ET on SiriusXM's On Broadway channel 72. This new program will air the first Friday of every month, with several re-airings. Those with streaming access can also listen online, on-the-go with the SiriusXM mobile app and at home on a wide variety of connected devices including smart TVs, Amazon Alexa devices, Apple TV, PlayStation, Roku, Sonos speakers and more.

