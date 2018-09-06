Photos: Daniel Radcliffe and the Cast of THE LIFESPAN OF A FACT Meet the Press!

Written by Jeremy Kareken & David Murrell and Gordon Farrell, and based on the book by John D'Agata and Jim Fingal, The Lifespan of a Fact will begin performances on Thursday, September 20, 2018. Tony nominated director Leigh Silverman directs the world premiere, starring Daniel Radcliffe, Cherry Jones and Bobby Cannavale. Meet the team below!

Opening night is Thursday, October 18, 2018. The production will play a limited 16-week engagement at Studio 54 on Broadway.

THE LIFESPAN OF A FACT is based on the provocative true story of John D'Agata's essay, "What Happens There," about the Las Vegas suicide of teenager Levi Presley. Jim Fingal, assigned to fact check the piece, ignited a seven-year debate on the blurred lines of what passes for truth in literary nonfiction.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride



Bobby Cannavale, Cherry Jones and Daniel Radcliffe



Bobby Cannavale, Cherry Jones, Daniel Radcliffe and director Leigh Silverman