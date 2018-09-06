VIDEO: Sara Bareilles, Andrew Rannells, Will Roland, Katrina Lenk, Grey Henson and More Support #BeltTheVote

With the support of Broadway Cares/ Equity Fights AIDS (http://www.broadwaycares.org) and in partnership with When We All Vote ( www.whenweallvote.org) , stars of Broadway have come together to form #BeltTheVote, a nonpartisan social media campaign encouraging all people to register and vote - most urgently on November 6th. The nationwide movement, made up of theaters, schools and various artistic communities, is dedicated to giving America's theater lovers the information and tools they need to get out to the polls and vote.

During When We All Vote's National Week of Action (September 22-29) #BeltTheVote will coordinate voter registration events in theaters and schools across the country. Broadway performers will challenge their hometowns and alma maters to participate and engage with their social media audiences to become registered to vote.

Organizer Rory O'Malley (Tony nominated star of Book of Mormon and Hamilton) said, "America's theater community knows how to project its voice on stage, but this November 6th, we have to carry our voice all the way to the voting booth! With the support of Broadway Cares, #BeltTheVote is going to make that happen by inspiring theater fans, students, and professionals to register and vote! It's a movement to remind our community that being a good artist means being a good citizen. We have to vote on November 6th and in every election to represent our fellow theater nerds of America!"

Andrew Rannells (The Book of Mormon & Hamilton), Sara Bareilles (Waitress), Katrina Lenk (The Band's Visit), Mandy Gonzalez (Hamilton & In The Heights) Will Roland (Dear Evan Hansen), George Salazar (Be More Chill), Jason Tam (Be More Chill), Rick Younger (Mean Girls) and Grey Henson (Mean Girls) are some of the first passionate participants lending their voice to the cause in a viral video.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You