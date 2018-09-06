Backstage Bite with Katie Lynch: HEAD OVER HEELS's Jeremy Kushnier Finds The Beet!

In Backstage Bite with Katie Lynch, come into Katie's kitchen with some of Broadway's brightest as they eat, drink and merrily mix it up. See your favorite stars out of their element as they whip up dishes inspired by their Broadway show. Watch what happens when these actors trade belting for baking!

In this episode, the King of Arcadia himself, Jeremy Kushnier puts his cooking skills to the test! Check out the recipe for Katie's "We Got the Beet...chips" below!

From the visionaries that rocked Broadway with Hedwig and the Angry Inch, Next To Normal, American Idiot, Spring Awakening and Avenue Q, the Head Over Heelscreative team is led by director Michael Mayer with musical supervision, orchestrations and arrangements by Tom Kitt and choreography by Spencer Liff.

Head Over Heels features 18 of The Go-Go's iconic hit songs including "We Got the Beat," "Get Up and Go," "Cool Jerk," "Vacation," "Our Lips Are Sealed," "Lust to Love," "Head Over Heels" and Belinda Carlisle's solo hits "Mad About You" and "Heaven is a Place on Earth."

Head Over Heels's We Got the Beet...Chips

Ingredients:

-3 Raw Beets

-Canola Oil

-Salt to taste

-Cayenne Pepper to taste



Directions:

-Thinly slice beets into chip shapes

-Rinse beets under warm water and pat dry with paper towel

-Heat canola oil over medium heat

-Add beet chips a few at a time into oil until the beets stop bubbling. Flip occasionally throughout

-Remove chips from oil and place on paper towel to absorb excess oil

-Toss chips with salt and cayenne pepper

