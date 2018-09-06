BWW Live Will Chat with Jenn Colella and Chilina Kennedy Today- Watch Live at 5:30!

Today, September 6, (5:30pm EST) BroadwayWorld's Steve Schonberg is getting up close and personal with Jenn Colella and Chilina Kennedy, who will head to Birdland on September 10 to perform a song cycle, Call It Love! Don't forget to tune in to our official Facebook page to submit your questions live or send us questions in advance on Twitter @BroadwayWorld with #AskJennandChilinaBWW.

Tune in at 5:30pm to watch live!

"Call It Love" is a song cycle written and composed by Broadway's Chilina Kennedy (Beautiful, Jesus Christ Superstar) starring Tony Nominee Jenn Colella (Come From Away, If/Then). The show grapples with the way we love, both ourselves and others, and how we self-identify and create family in our complex age of information and reputation. "Call It Love" has been arranged by Rick Fox (Jesus Christ Superstar) and directed by Mark Schnieder (Miss Saigon). Click here for tickets.



Jenn Colella is a Tony Award nominee for her role as Capt. Beverley Bass in Come From Away on Broadway. That role garnered Jenn a San Diego Theatre Critics Circle Award, a Helen Hayes Award, Toronto's My Theatre Award, a Dora Award, an Outer Critics Circle Award, and the Drama Desk Award for Outstanding Featured Actress in a Musical. Colella's first starring role on Broadway was in 2003, as Sissy in Urban Cowboy. Her performance earned her an Outer Critics Circle Award nomination. Other starring roles on Broadway include Laura in High Fidelity (opposite Will Chase), Hedda Hopper in Chaplin (opposite Rob McClure), and she just concluded a year long run of If/Then at the Richard Rodgers Theatre (opposite LaChanze & Idina Menzel). Her Off-Broadway credits include Slut, The Musical (opposite Andy Karl), Don't Quit Your Night Job, Beebo Brinker Chronicles (opposite Marin Ireland), Lucky Guy (opposite Kyle Dean Massey) and the acclaimed revival of Maltby and Shire's Closer Than Ever. Some of her other favorite roles to date include Kiki in Kiki Baby (directed by Lonny Price), for which she earned an Outstanding Individual Performance Award at the NYMF festival, Annie Oakley in Annie Get Your Gun (PCLO), Peter Pan in Peter Pan (Sacramento Music Circus), Daisy Hilton in Sideshow (Kennedy Center), and Georgie in The Full Monty (Papermill Playhouse) with Elaine Stritch.



Chilina Kennedy is an award-winning Broadway actress, singer and Artistic Producer of Eclipse Theatre Company in Toronto. Chilina has starred as Carole King in Beautiful - The Carole King Musical on Broadway for over three years and just recently originated the role of Binky in Stephen Trask and Peter Yanowitz's world premiere of This Ain't No Disco (Atlantic Theater Company), directed by Darko Tresnjak. Chilina made her Broadway debut as Mary Magdalene in Des McAnuff's revival of Jesus Christ Superstar, which was nominated for a Tony Award for Best Revival of a Musical. Chilina is the recipient of a Toronto Theatre Critics' Award and multiple BroadwayWorld Awards for her performances in The Little Mermaid (Ross Petty) and at the Stratford Festival. Chilina originated the role of Phoebe D'Ysquith in Hartford and San Diego (two Outer Critics Circle nominations), and the title role of Evangeline in the World Premiere of Ted Dykstra's Evangeline, including its original recording (Charlottetown Festival). Chilina has toured the US with Mamma Mia!, was in the original Toronto production of The Lord of the Rings (Mirvish) and spent three seasons both at the Shaw and Stratford Festivals. She has performed in concert with Jason Robert Brown, Colm Wilkinson, recorded with Burt Bacharach and she released her own debut album "What You Find In A Bottle" in 2014, which is available on iTunes. Her voice can be heard on two Broadway "Carols for a Cure" albums as well as CBC's "Celebrate The Seasons" (Howard Cable).

