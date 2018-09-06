Christine Dwyer Will Be Opening Up Everywhere as Jenna in WAITRESS National Tour

Christine Dwyer will put on the apron and bake across the country as she steps into the role of Jenna in the national tour of Waitress - the Broadway musical from Grammy nominee Sara Bareilles inspired by Adrienne Shelly's 2007 motion picture.

Desi Oakley will pass the rolling pin to Christine Dwyer on Friday, September 28th in Salt Lake City, UT at The Eccles Theatre. Dwyer has previously appeared in the national tours of Finding Neverland as Sylvia, RENT as Maureen and on Broadway and the Second National Tour of Wicked as Elphaba.

The current Waitress cast also includes Lenne Klingaman as Dawn with Bryan Fenkart (Memphis) as Dr. Pomatter, Nick Bailey ("Red Oaks") as Earl and Ryan G. Dunkin ("Bull") as Cal. Along with Broadway cast alum Charity Angél Dawson (Waitress, Side Show) as Becky, Larry Marshall (Helen Hayes and Jeff Award nominee for Pullman Porter Blues, Jesus Christ Superstar) as Joe and Jeremy Morse (Waitress) as Ogie.

The ensemble includes Mark Christine, Rheaume Crenshaw, Jim Hogan, David Hughey, Emily Koch, Max Kumangai, Tatiana Lofton, Gerianne Pérez, Brad Standley, Grace Stockdale and Alex Tripp.

Brought to life by a groundbreaking all-female creative team, this irresistible new hit features original music and lyrics by six time Grammy® nominee Sara Bareilles ("Brave," "Love Song"), a book by acclaimed screenwriter Jessie Nelson (I Am Sam), choreography by Lorin Latarro (Les Liaisons Dangereuses, Waiting for Godot) and direction by Tony Award® winner Diane Paulus (Hair, Pippin, Finding Neverland).

Inspired by Adrienne Shelly's beloved film, Waitress tells the story of Jenna - a Waitress and expert pie maker, Jenna dreams of a way out of her small town and loveless marriage. A baking contest in a nearby county and the town's new doctor may offer her a chance at a fresh start, while her fellow Waitresses offer their own recipes for happiness. But Jenna must summon the strength and courage to rebuild her own life.

"It's an empowering musical of the highest order!" raves the Chicago Tribune. "WAITRESS is a little slice of heaven!" says Entertainment Weekly and "a monumental contribution to Broadway!" according to Marie Claire. Don't miss this uplifting musical celebrating friendship, motherhood, and the magic of a well-made pie.

For more tour information, please visit http://waitressthemusical.com

