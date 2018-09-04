Brief 9/4: THE NAP Begins Previews, Nicolette Robinson Begins in WAITRESS, and More!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld! Because we know all our readers eat, sleep and breathe Broadway, what could be better than waking up to it? Scroll down for the latest news. Want our morning reports delivered via email? Subscribe here!



1) Brendan Cole's ALL NIGHT LONG Tours The UK This Autumn

by BWW News Desk - September 03, 2018

. (more...)

2) You Betta Work- Hum Along to the Broadway Hustle This Labor Day!

by BWW News Desk - September 03, 2018

Happy Labor Day! The first Monday in September has arrived, which of course triggers the symbolic end to Summer 2018. Theatre fans everywhere know that this means one thing- the Fall Broadway season is here at last! Broadway will be busy in the coming weeks, with thirteen new productions set to open before the end of the year.. (more...)

3) Photo Coverage: Joe Iconis, BE MORE CHILL & Friends Take Over The Main Stage at Barrington

by Stephen Sorokoff - September 03, 2018

Joe Iconis, who the New York Times called 'The Future of Musical Theatre' has his past throughly implanted at Barrington Stage Company. BSC, Julianne Boyd, artistic director and the William Finn Musical Theatre Lab have been an integral part of Joe's life. Last night he brought his family of supremely talented singers and musicians to the Boyd-Quinson Mainstage for a wild finale to another great season at the award winning theatre in Pittsfield Ma. Broadwayworld was there for the event - check out the photos below!. (more...)

4) They Work Hard for the Money: Celebrate the Jobs of Broadway this Labor Day!

by BWW News Desk - September 03, 2018

Happy Labor Day! The first Monday in September has arrived, which of course triggers the symbolic end to Summer 2018. Theatre fans everywhere know that this means one thing- the Fall Broadway season is here at last! Broadway will be busy in the coming weeks, with thirteen new productions set to open before the end of the year.. (more...)

5) Exclusive Podcast: LITTLE KNOWN FACTS with Ilana Levine- Jenn Colella

by Little Known Facts w/ Ilana Levine - September 03, 2018

BroadwayWorld has teamed up with Broadway alum Ilana Levine, who makes her entrance onto the podcast stage with her new show Little Known Facts. Ilana's unique brand of celebrity interview, 'Podcast Verite,' is unfiltered, raw, honest and uniquely funny.. (more...)

Next up in our "mug shots" series is Andy Mientus

(portrait by Walter McBride). Plus visit our merchandise shop

to get your own BWW mug, t-shirt, tote bag and more!

Today's Call Sheet:

-THE NAP Begins Previews on Broadway

-Nicolette Robinson Begins Performances in WAITRESS Tonight!

BWW Exclusive: Which Original Cast Would You Turn Back the Clock to See? Broadway Weighs In!

What we're geeking out over: Whether You Like It Or Not! Neil Patrick Harris Reprises Hedwig at Wigstock Drag Festival

What we're watching: Alex Newell Performs 'Aquarius' at Wigstock

And a Happy Birthday shout-out to James Monroe Iglehart, who turns 44 today!

James Monroe Iglehart can be seen playing Lafayette/Jefferson in Hamilton on Broadway. He won a 2014 Tony Award for his performance as the Genie in Aladdin. He originated the role of Bobby in the Tony-winning musical Memphis. Other NYC: The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee and The Wiz. Film/TV: The Good Wife and The Electric Company (the Silent E Soloist). James is a member of the hip-hop improv group Freestyle Love Supreme.

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!

Related Articles