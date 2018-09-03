Exclusive Podcast: LITTLE KNOWN FACTS with Ilana Levine- Jenn Colella

BroadwayWorld has teamed up with Broadway actress Ilana Levine, who makes her entrance onto the podcast stage with her critically acclaimed show Little Known Facts. Ilana's unique brand of celebrity interview, "Podcast Vérité," is unfiltered, raw, honest and uniquely funny. Her twitter account @ilanalevine was named one of the " 100 Twitter accounts to follow in 2018 .

For more on Little Known Facts, click here!

Jenn Colella, the award winning actress, made an extraordinary journey from LA comedy club to Tony Nomination. Born in South Carolina her story is a unique journey of self realization at a young age that led her to a lifetime of creativity and activism and success.



Jenn Colella stars on Broadway in Come From Away ( Tony nomination.) Previous Broadway credits include If/Then, Chaplin, High Fidelity and Urban Cowboy(Outer Critics Circle Award nomination) and off-Broadway in Beebo Brinker, Lucky Guy, Slut and Closer Than Ever. Her regional work includes Annie Get Your Gun (PCLO); Peter Pan (Sacramento Music Circus); Side Show (Kennedy Center). She's been seen on screen in Feed The Beast, Elementary, All My Children, The Good Wife and Rescue Me.



She will star this fall on the television series The Code.

Follow Little Known Facts on: TWITTER l FACEBOOK l INSTAGRAM

Related Articles