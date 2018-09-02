VIDEO: Alex Newell Performs 'Aquarius' at Wigstock

Click Here for More Articles on ONCE ON THIS ISLAND

Wigstock Drag Festival returned yesterday to NYC!

Among those in attendance included Neil Patrick Harris, reviving his Tony-winning role as Hedwig (Hedwig and the Angry Inch), Once on This Island's Alex Newell, comedian Bianca Del Rio, Bob the Drag Queen, Tony nominee Justin Vivian Bond, Taylor Mac, Varla Jean Merman, and more!

Watch Newell's performance of Aquarius from Hair, below!

Alex Newell made his Broadway debut in the revival of Once On This Island and is breaking barriers as he plays the traditionally female role Asaka, Mother of the Earth.

While best known for his powerful performance as Unique Adams on Fox's "Glee," the stage is where it all began for Newell. Some of his favorite roles include Hairspray (Motormouth Maybelle), Cinderella (Fairy Godmother), and Saturday Night Fever (Candy). Alex is also a recording artist and released his first EP, "Power," in 2016 after signing with Atlantic Records. His music has also been featured on HBO's Martin Scorsese series, "Vinyl."

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You