VIDEO: Meet WAITRESS' New Jenna, Nicolette Robinson!

As BroadwayWorld reported this morning, Nicolette Robinson will take over the role of Jenna in the smash hit musical on September 4 and will be in the show through October 28.

Nicolette Robinson is making her Broadway debut in Waitress. She appeared Off-Broadway at Second Stage Theater in the new musical, Invisible Thread, directed by Tony Award winner, Diane Paulus. Invisible Thread began its life as Witness Uganda at the A.R.T, in which Robinson also starred. She starred in the Off-Broadway production of Brooklynite at the Vineyard Theatre, directed by Tony Award winner Michael Mayer. She co-starred in Barrington Stage Company's A Little More Alive, with book, music, and lyrics by Nick Blaemire, and directed by Tony Award nominee Sheryl Kaller. On television, Robinson plays Jane on Showtime's Golden Globe Award-winning drama series "The Affair." She has also appeared on "Hart of Dixie," "Unforgettable," "Perfect Couples," and "Cold Case," among others. Nicolette received the Princess Grace Award for Theater and is a graduate of the University of California Los Angeles School of Theater, Film, & Television.

Before she takes her big Broadway bow, we're flashing back to some of her previous performances to get a better taste of Nicolette! Check out highlights below!

