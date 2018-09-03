Photo Coverage: Joe Iconis, BE MORE CHILL & Friends Take Over The Main Stage at Barrington
Joe Iconis, who the New York Times called "The Future of Musical Theatre" has his past throughly implanted at Barrington Stage Company. BSC, Julianne Boyd, artistic director and the William Finn Musical Theatre Lab have been an integral part of Joe's life. Last night he brought his family of supremely talented singers and musicians to the Boyd-Quinson Mainstage for a wild finale to another great season at the award winning theatre in Pittsfield Ma. Broadwayworld was there for the event - check out the photos below!
Mr. Finn's Cabaret, The St. Germain Stage, and Barrington's Mainstage have been the playground for many Joe Iconis & friends performances, and he's become a Labor day tradition at the theatre. Direct from NYC Joe brought some of the excitement of his phenomenal new hit "Be More Chill" to his musical theatre home in the Berkshires
The Friends: Liz Lark Brown, Harrison Chad, Alexandra Ferrara, Amanda Flynn, Tom Jorgensen, Ian Kagey, Rachel Lee, Jeremy Morse, destinee Rea, Rob Rokicki, Philip Jackson Smith, Cori Stolbun, Alex Tripp, Jason Veasey, Jared Weiss
Article & Photos by: Stephen Sorokoff
Joe Iconis & Friends
JuliAnne Boyd, Artistic Director
Joe Iconis & Friends
Philip Jackson Smith
Alexandra Ferrara, Philip Jackson Smith, Rebe Evenchik, Bruce Evenchik
Ian Kagey, Tom Jorgensen, Liz Lark Brown, Destinee Rea, Alexandra Ferrara Alex Tripp, Cori Stolbun, Philip Jackson Smith, Joe Iconis, Jeremy Morse, Jared Weiss,Harrison Chad, Rachel Lee, Jason Veasey
Joe Iconis & Jennifer Ashley Tepper
Stephen Sorokoff & Jennifer Ashley Tepper
Stage Door, The Fans
Barrington Stage Co.