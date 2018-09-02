BWW TV: Which Original Cast Would You Turn Back the Clock to See? Broadway Weighs In!

If you could turn back the clock to see just one original Broadway cast in action, which show would you choose? Would it be an old-timey classic or just a personal favorite?

BroadwayWorld has been asking this very question to some of Broadway's brightest stars all summer, and they've chimed in with everything from Sondheim to Ragtime. Watch below as Andy Karl, Orfeh, Rachel York, Jerry Mitchell, Marilu Henner, Bonnie Milligan, Samantha Barks and so many more weigh in!

Related Articles