You Betta Work- Hum Along to the Broadway Hustle This Labor Day!

Happy Labor Day! The first Monday in September has arrived, which of course triggers the symbolic end to Summer 2018. Theatre fans everywhere know that this means one thing- the Fall Broadway season is here at last! Broadway will be busy in the coming weeks, with thirteen new productions set to open before the end of the year.

On this day of relaxation, pay tribute to the contributions and achievements of workers in true Broadway fashion. Click below to celebrate Labor Day with Broadway's best labor-themed tunes, and check back later for PART 2!

"Oh there's a brighter day and we'll keep lookin' t'ward it. And we'll buy that dream soon as we can just afford it."

-"9 to 5", 9 to 5

"And the second hand doesn't understand that your back may break and your fingers ache, and your constitution isn't made of rock. It's a losing race when you're racing with the clock."

-"Racing with the Clock", The Pajama Game

"It's a sacrifice working day to day for little money, just tips for pay. But it's worth it all to hear them say that they care." -"She Works Hard for the Money", Summer: The Donna Summer Musical

"Everybody done know that song, working for a living the whole day long. All the livelong day..."



-"All the Livelong Day", Working

"If I can't take my coffee break, something within me dies."

-"Coffee Break", How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying

"That faraway shore's looking not too far. We're following every star. There's not enough time!" -"Opening Doors", Merrily We Roll Along

"We will fight through pain and hunger, every arrow, every knife. And we will never give the hope up of a proud and honest life."

-"The Stars Look Down", Billy Elliot

"For the hardest blow of all is to hear the bugler call, 'Ya gotta get up, ya gotta get up, ya gotta get up this morning'"

-"Oh, How I Hate to Get Up in the Morning", This Is the Army

"Lord who made the lion and the lamb, you decreed I should be what I am. Would it spoil some vast eternal plan if I were a wealthy man?"

-"If I Were a Rich Man", Fiddler on the Roof

"We're in the money. Come on, my honey. Let's spend it, lend it, send it rolling around!"

-"We're In the Money", 42nd Street

"At the end of the day it's another day over, with enough in your pocket to last for a week. Pay the landlord, pay the shop, keep on grafting as long as you're able. Keep on grafting 'til you drop or it's back to the crumbs on the table. You've got to pay your way

At the end of the day!"

-"At the End of the Day", Les Miserables

"Come and roll your sleeves up, so to speak, and pitch in cleaning crud up in the kitchen, as we sing along."

-"Happy Working Song", Enchanted

