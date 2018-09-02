VIDEO: Whether You Like It Or Not! Neil Patrick Harris Reprises Hedwig at Wigstock Drag Festival

Neil Patrick Harris pulled the wig down from the shelf to bring his Tony Award-winning Hedwig, of Hedwig and the Angry Inch, to his revival of the legendary New York City tradition, WIGSTOCK!

Harris and husband David Burtka teamed up with legendary drag star Lady Bunny to reinstate the lost annual drag festival in New York City yesterday, September 1.

Watch the video of Harris's performance at Hedwig below!

Harris's Hedwig joined a lineup including Once on This Island's Alex Newell, comedian Bianca Del Rio, Bob the Drag Queen, Tony nominee Justin Vivian Bond, Taylor Mac, Varla Jean Merman, and more!

The Tony Award-winning director of the acclaimed first Broadway production of Hedwig starring Harris, Michael Mayer, directed the event.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You