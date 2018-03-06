Brief 3/6: A LETTER TO HARVEY MILK Opens, SPONGEBOB Celebrates 100 Performances, and More!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld! Because we know all our readers eat, sleep and breathe Broadway, what could be better than waking up to it? Scroll down for the latest news. Want our morning reports delivered via email? Subscribe here!

by BWW News Desk - March 05, 2018

As BroadwayWorld reported last night, husband and wife team Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez won the Academy Award for Best Original Song for 'Remember Me,' from Coco, making Robert the first ever double EGOT winner.. (more...)

2) BEAUTY AND THE BEAST, BENNY AND JOON, Plus World Premieres and More Announced for Paper Mill's 2018-19 Season

by BWW News Desk - March 05, 2018

Paper Mill Playhouse announces the exciting lineup for its 2018-2019 season with three premieres and a total of five musicals.. (more...)

3) NBC to Air 'Andrew Lloyd Webber Tribute To A Superstar'

by BWW News Desk - March 05, 2018

In a festive 70th birthday celebration honoring one of theatre's most celebrated composers, NBC is set to air 'Andrew Lloyd Webber Tribute to a Superstar' on Wednesday, March 28 at 10 p.m. ET/PT.. (more...)

4) Ingrid Michaelson, Will Chase, and More Join '54 Sings Heathers'

by BWW News Desk - March 05, 2018

FEINSTEIN'S/54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club, presents 54 Sings Heathers, featuring renowned singer-songwriter Ingrid Michaelson (Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812), Will Chase (ABC's Nashville, Something Rotten!), Stephanie's Child (NBC's The Voice), Twitter and comedy superstar Megan Amram (Parks and Recreation, The Good Place), Evan Todd (Beautiful, Heathers Original Cast), and many more.. (more...)

5) Phoenix Best Joins the Cast of DEAR EVAN HANSEN March 13

by BWW News Desk - March 05, 2018

It has just been announced that Phoenix Best will be taking over the role of Alana Beck in Dear Evan Hansen beginning Tuesday, March 13. Best replaces original Broadway cast member Kristolyn Lloyd, who plays her final performance on Sunday, March 11.. (more...)

Next up in our "mug shots" series is Jennifer Damiano

(portrait by Walter McBride). Plus visit our merchandise shop

to get your own BWW mug, t-shirt, tote bag and more!

Today's Call Sheet:

- A LETTER TO HARVEY MILK opens tonight off-Broadway at Theatre Row's Acorn Theatre!

- Rachel Botchan and Rachel Pickup perform a reading of Michael Raver's new play, Quiet Electricity as part of Emerging Artists Theatre's New Work Series tonight at Tada Theatre!

- Bernie Williams makes his Cafe Carlyle debut tonight, plays through March 10!

- Kevin Ray Johnson's (The Unpredictable Times) presents his newest play, A (FUNNY) IMAGINATION tonight at the Dixon Place Lounge!

BWW Exclusive: Watch future stars from around the world step up to the open mic at Broadway Sessions!

What we're geeking out over: SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS celebrates 100 performances on Broadway!

Photo Credit: Jeremy Daniel

More photos here!

What we're watching: Randy Rainbow takes on the NRA with a BYE BYE BIRDIE tune!

Social Butterfly: Go behind the scenes of THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG on BroadwayWorld's Instagram!

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!

What Do You Think? Tell Us In The Comments!

Related Articles