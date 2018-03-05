Ingrid Michaelson, Will Chase, and More Join '54 Sings Heathers'

FEINSTEIN'S/54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club, presents 54 Sings Heathers, featuring renowned singer-songwriter Ingrid Michaelson (Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812), Will Chase (ABC's Nashville, Something Rotten!), Stephanie's Child (NBC's The Voice), Twitter and comedy superstar Megan Amram (Parks and Recreation, The Good Place), Evan Todd (Beautiful, Heathers Original Cast), and many more.

Heather McNamara, Heather Duke, and the almighty, mythic bitch herself, Heather Chandler, are taking the stage at Feinstein's/54 Below for one-night-only concert version of the global cult phenomenon, Off-Broadway hit musical Heathers that is sure to have you saying, "How very."

Based on the dark, cult classic film from 1988, Heathers features songs that have entered the musical theater lexicon, from "Seventeen" and "Candy Store" to "Dead Girl Walking" and "Freeze Your Brain." The tale follows angsty teen Veronica Sawyer as she strives to fit in with a group of high school queens known as the Heathers - and as she falls for a mysterious teen with a penchant for Slurpees and vigilante justice.

54 Sings Heathers features music, book, and lyrics by Laurence O'Keefe and Kevin Murphy.

The all-star concert cast also includes Allison Bailey (Wicked National Tour), Dave Thomas Brown (Heathers, The Book of Mormon), Dan DeLuca (Newsies National Tour, The Grinch), Charissa Hogeland (Heathers, NBC's Jesus Christ Superstar: Live in Concert), Latoya Edwards (The Get Down), Dustin Sullivan (Heathers), Jenny Ashman (Kansas City Rep's Evita), Matt Da Silva (Beauty and the Beast National Tour), and Monica Tulia Ramirez (A Never Ending Line, Elementary).

Original cast member Rachel Flynn (Heathers, Dave the Musical) directs with creative consultation by original co-author Laurence O'Keefe. Geraldine Anello (Irish Repertory Theatre's Finian's Rainbow, 54 Sings 1776) music directs. Amy Sapp (54 Sings 1776, 54 Sings Jonas Brothers) produces.

54 Sings Heathers plays Feinstein's/54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on March 26 at 7:00 and 9:30. There is a $40-$55 cover charge and $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and wait list information are available at www.54Below.com. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00 are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

Feinstein's/54 Below, Broadway's Supper Club & Private Event Destination, is a performance venue in the grand tradition of New York City nightlife. A few blocks from the heart of Times Square and just below the legendary Studio 54, Feinstein's/54 Below is a classically designed state-of-the art nightclub in the theatre district that hosts audiences with warmth and style. Feinstein's/54 Below presents iconic and rising stars from the worlds of Broadway and popular music and has set a new standard for culinary excellence worthy of the world-class entertainment on the stage.

In their description of the venue, The New York Times writes, "Feinstein's/54 Below has the intimacy of a large living room with unimpeded views and impeccable sound; there is not a bad seat in the house. Its sultry after-hours ambience is enhanced by brocade-patterned wall panels planted with orange-shaded lanterns. And the atmosphere is warmer and sexier than in Manhattan's other major supper clubs."

Located at 254 West 54th Street, Feinstein's/54 Below features up to three shows nightly with cover charges ranging from $5-$105. 54Below.com/Feinsteins

