VIDEO: Go Behind The Scenes of THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG on BWW's Instagram

BroadwayWorld took our readers behind the scenes of THE PLAT THAT GOES WRONG on Broadway this past weekend on our Instagram!

Follow along in the video roundup below as Matt DiCarlo takes over our account on their two show Saturday!

Matt DiCarlo is the Production Stage Manager of The Play That Goes Wrong. Broadway: The Color Purple, Honeymoon in Vegas, Rock of Ages. Off-Broadway: Piece of My Heart. Regional: Up Here (La Jolla Playhouse) and 12 productions at Paper Mill Playhouse. Events: Broadway Bares, Broadway Backwards, Empire Entertainment, David Stark Design. Matt is the Associate Director for the current national tour of The Color Purple and teaches at SUNY Purchase.

The Broadway cast of The Play That Goes Wrong stars Ashley Bryant (Emotional Creature) as "Annie," Clifton Duncan (City Center Encores! Assassins) as "Robert," Mark Evans (Paper Mill Playhouse's Mary Poppins) as "Chris," Jonathan Fielding (Noises Off) as "Jonathan," Alex Mandell (Hand to God) as Max, Amelia McClain (Noises Off) as "Sandra," Harrison Unger (Broadway debut) as "Dennis" and Akron Watson (The Color Purple) as "Trevor." The company also features Preston Truman Boyd (Sunset Boulevard), Ned Noyes (You Can't Take It With You), Ashley Reyes (Broadway debut) and Katie Sexton (Broadway debut).

Co-written by Mischief Theatre company members Henry Lewis, Jonathan Sayer and Henry Shields, The Play That Goes Wrong is a riotous comedy about the theatre. The play introduces The 'Cornley University Drama Society' who are attempting to put on a 1920s' murder mystery, but as the title suggests, everything that can go wrong...does, as the accident prone thespians battle on against all odds to get to their final curtain call.

The Broadway production of The Play That Goes Wrong received the 2017 Tony Award for Best Set Design, and the Theater Fans Award Choice Award for Best Play.

Awarded 2015 Olivier Award for Best New Comedy, 2014 WhatsOnStage Best New Comedy and 2015 UK BroadwayWorld Best New Play Awards, The Play That Goes Wrong is now in its fourth year in the West End, is currently on a 30 week UK tour and currently playing on six continents.

Hi everyone! Matt DiCarlo (@mattyd0804) here...I’m the Production Stage Manager for The Play That Goes Wrong (@bwaygoeswrong) and I’m taking over the account for this two-show day! Be sure to follow along throughout the day. It’s gonna be fun! Questions about the show? Questions about stage managing? Questions about working on Broadway? Something you want to see? Let me know! HERE WE GO! #broadway #stagemanager #psm #bwaygoeswrong A post shared by BroadwayWorld (@officialbroadwayworld) on Mar 3, 2018 at 5:45am PST

Here’s me calling the @bwaygoeswrong matinee! Hope you are all following along and enjoying the story. Saturday Night on Broadway is almost here! A post shared by BroadwayWorld (@officialbroadwayworld) on Mar 3, 2018 at 1:39pm PST

Every Saturday night, @mandellovich does a special half-hour call...Happy Saturday Night on Broadway!! I hope you are all enjoying the story and instagram takeover! A post shared by BroadwayWorld (@officialbroadwayworld) on Mar 3, 2018 at 4:33pm PST

Time for Act II! Saturday Night on Broadway at @bwaygoeswrong! ?? A post shared by BroadwayWorld (@officialbroadwayworld) on Mar 3, 2018 at 6:33pm PST





