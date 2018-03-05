Phoenix Best Joins the Cast of DEAR EVAN HANSEN March 13

It has just been announced that Phoenix Best will be taking over the role of Alana Beck in Dear Evan Hansen beginning Tuesday, March 13. Best replaces original Broadway cast member Kristolyn Lloyd, who plays her final performance on Sunday, March 11.

Phoenix Best comes directly from playing the role of Eponine on the North American tour of Les Miserables. Broadway: 2015-2017 Tony, Emmy & Grammy-winning revival of The Color Purple. Regional: Dreamgirls (Deena Jones), Les Miserables. Thanks to the DEH team, Lindsay/Tara Rubin casting, Nicolosi & Co., Mom, Rena and all her friends and family for their love and support. Instagram/Twitter: misspheeny

The winner of six 2017 Tony Awards, including Best Musical, Dear Evan Hansen features a book by Tony Award-winner Steven Levenson, a score by Academy Award and Tony winning composers Benj Pasek & Justin Paul, and direction by 4-time Tony Award nominee Michael Greif. The Original Broadway Cast Recording of Dear Evan Hansen, produced by Atlantic Records, was released in February 2017, making an extraordinary debut on the Billboard 200 and entering the chart at #8 - the highest charting debut position for an original cast album since 1961.

In addition to winning six Tony awards, Dear Evan Hansen has won numerous other awards, including the 2017 Drama League Award for Outstanding Musical Production and for the off-Broadway production, two Obie Awards, a Drama Desk Award, and two Outer Critics Circle Awards and two Helen Hayes Awards.

A letter that was never meant to be seen, a lie that was never meant to be told, a life he never dreamed he could have. Evan Hansen is about to get the one thing he's always wanted: A chance to finally fit in. Both deeply personal and profoundly contemporary, DEAR EVAN HANSEN is the new American musical about life and the way we live it.

Photo Credit: Nathan Johnson

Related Articles