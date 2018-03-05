BWW TV Exclusive: Future Stars From Around the World Step Up to the Open Mic at Broadway Sessions!

Once a month Broadway Sessions open the mic and the stage up to fabulous performers from all walks of life. Last month we were delighted to welcome vocalists from England, Scotland, Argentina and Uruguay as well as some of the best undiscovered singers in NYC. Have a listen and remember, music is an international language... heck, it's a language of love! Make sure you come see us this week for our March All Open Mic party!

BROADWAY SESSIONS takes place every Thursday evening at The Laurie BeechmanTheater inside The West Bank Cafe, located at 407 West 42nd Street (corner of 42nd Street and 9th Avenue). Reservations strongly recommended at 212-695-6909. Doors open at 10pm for pre-show open mic. Showtime at 11. $5 drink specials all night. $10 cover includes a donation to Broadway Cares/Equity Fights Aids.

