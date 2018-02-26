Brief 2/26: AN ORDINARY MUSLIM Opens Tonight, and More!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld! Because we know all our readers eat, sleep and breathe Broadway, what could be better than waking up to it? Scroll down for the latest news. Want our morning reports delivered via email? Subscribe here!



1) An Epic Returns: Meet the Cast of ANGELS IN AMERICA- Now in Previews!

by Danielle Gutierrez - February 25, 2018

The epic story returns. Tony Kushner's two-part play, ANGELS IN AMERICA makes its way back to Broadway tonight! A cast led by Tony nominee Andrew Garfield and two-time Tony winner Nathan Lane will begin previews tonight at the Neil Simon Theatre with Part 1: Millennium Approaches. Get to know the cast below as they begin Broadway performances!. (more...)

2) WhatsOnStage Awards Winners: David Tennant, THE FERRYMAN, EVERYBODY'S TALKING ABOUT JAMIE, CURSED CHILD

by BWW News Desk - February 25, 2018

The 18th Annual WhatsOnStage Awards ceremony is being held tonight at London's Prince of Wales Theatre. We'll be updating the list below as the winners are announced live, so keep checking back!. (more...)

3) Video Flashback: Take Only Just a Moment with HELLO, DOLLY!'s New Star, Santino Fontana

by BWW News Desk - February 25, 2018

Tony Award nominee Santino Fontana, 'one of the most promising young actors to emerge in the New York Theater in recent years' (The New York Times), will step into the role of Cornelius Hackl in the most successful and beloved Broadway production of the year, the Tony Award-winning Best Musical Revival, Hello, Dolly!.Fontana, filling in for Gavin Creel, who won a 2017 Tony Award for the role, joins the company for a limited time beginning Tuesday, March 13. Creel will be out of the show during this time as he recovers from back surgery.. (more...)

4) Social: Go Behind The Scenes of SPONGEBOB on Broadway on BWW's Instagram

by BWW News Desk - February 25, 2018

BroadwayWorld is taking you behind the scenes of SPONGEBOB on Broadway today on our Instagram!. (more...)

5) Photo Flash: Santino Fontana, James Monroe Iglehart, and More Star in GTG's PYGMALION

by BWW News Desk - February 25, 2018

Gingold Theatrical Group (David Staller, Artistic Director)'s 13th Season of Project Shaw continued on February 19th with Pygmalion, one of Shaw's most beloved plays, the basis for the musical, My Fair Lady (returning to Broadway later this season!). Artistic Director David Staller directed.. (more...)

Next up in our "mug shots" series is Alice Ripley

(portrait by Walter McBride). Plus visit our merchandise shop

to get your own BWW mug, t-shirt, tote bag and more!

Today's Call Sheet:

-AN ORDINARY MUSLIM opens tonight at New York Theatre Workshop!

-Roundabout Theatre Company honors Jessica Lange at its 2018 Gala tonight!

-QUEENS, starring Jessica Love, Nadine Malouf and more, opens tonight at LCT3!

-David Yazbek, Laura Osnes, Danny Burstein, and more will perform at Atlantic Theater Company's Gala tonight!

BWW Exclusive: Etai Benson talks hearing the ocean nightly in THE BAND'S VISIT in our exclusive interview! Read the full interview here.

What we're geeking out over: DEAR EVAN HANSEN set designer David Korins revealed what Evan keeps in his headboard!

What we're watching: John Legend hits all the high notes in the new rehearsal video for JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR LIVE IN CONCERT!

Social Butterfly: Gavin Lee and Vasthy Mompoint re-enact 'Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious' choreography during the Spongebob takeover on our Instagram!

And a Happy Birthday shout-out to Priscilla Lopez, who turns 70 today!

Photo Credit: Kevin Thomas Garcia

Priscilla Lopez was last seen on Broadway in the Tony Award Musical revival of Pippin, in the role of Berthe. The trapeze flying Granny. She then toured the USA and played Tokyo, where she joined her fellow 1972 Pippin alum, John Rubinstein. In Lin Manuel Miranda's Tony Winning In the Heights, she originated the role of Camila Rosario. She previously appeared in Nilo Cruz's Pulitzer Prize winning play Anna in the Tropics. She received a Tony Award as Best Featured Actress for her portrayal as Harpo Marx in the Broadway musical A Day in Hollywood A Night in the Ukraine and her performance as the original Diana Morales in A Chorus Line led to an OBIE Award and Tony Nomination, where she introduced the songs "Nothing" and "What I Did For Love". Her Broadway credits include: The Sister's Rosenswieg,Nine the Musical, The Boyfriend, Lysistrata, Pippin (1972), Company, Her First Roman, Henry Sweet Henry and Breakfast At Tiffany's. Off Broadway: Beauty of the Father, The Oldest Profession, newyorkers, Eric Weinberger"s Class Mother's 68 (Drama Desk Nomination), The Passion of Frida Kahlo, Antigone in New York, Other People's Money, Extremities, Buck and Your Own Thing. Los Angeles and Regionally:Irma La Douce, Vanities, Death and the Maiden and Matthew Lopez's Somewhere. Her film credits include Maid in Manhattan as Jennifer Lopez's mother, Center Stage, Revenge of the Nerds II, Tony 'n' Tina's Wedding, Musical Chairs and Swimming with the Fishes.

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!

What Do You Think? Tell Us In The Comments!

Related Articles