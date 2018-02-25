VIDEO: Gavin Lee and Vasthy Mompoint Re-Enact 'Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious' Choreography

BroadwayWorld is taking you behind the scenes of Spongebob on Broadway today on our Instagram! Vasthy Mompoint has been taking over our account all day and in one of her videos, she and Gavin Lee re-enacted the choreography to "Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious!" Lee and Mompoint are longtime friends since performing in the original cast of Mary Poppins together.

Check out the video below and be sure to follow BroadwayWorld on Instagram so you don't miss a moment of today's Spongebob shenanigans!

Vasthy Mompoint is excited to join the company of SpongeBob SquarePants. She may or may not be a super fan (She is). Original Broadway Credits include: Good Vibrations, Hot Feet, Mary Poppins, Ghost, Soul Doctor and Rocky.

Gavin Lee has been on Broadway as Thenadier in Les Misérables, Bert in Disney's Mary Poppins (Tony and Olivier nominations, Drama Desk and Theater World Awards). Other theater: Showboat (Carnegie Hall), Holiday Inn (World Premiere, Goodspeed), Mary Poppins (1st national tour). London's West End: Top Hat, Mary Poppins, Crazy For You, Peggy Sue Got Married, A Saint She Ain't, Me And My Girl, Oklahoma! and Contact. TV: Woodford in "White Collar" (season six), "Law and Order SVU," "The Good Wife."

Stakes are higher than ever before as SpongeBob and all of Bikini Bottom face the total annihilation of their undersea world. Chaos erupts. Lives hang in the balance. And just when all hope seems lost, a most unexpected hero rises up and takes center stage. Get ready to dive to all-new depths of theatrical innovation at SpongeBob SquarePants, where the power of optimism really can save the world!

SpongeBob SquarePants is a musical production with a book by Kyle Jarrow, music supervision, orchestrations and arrangements by Tom Kitt, choreography byChristopher Gattelli, and conceived and directed by Tina Landau,

SpongeBob SquarePants is a one-of-a-kind musical event with original songs byYolanda Adams, Steven Tyler and Joe Perry of Aerosmith, Sara Bareilles, Jonathan Coulton, Alexander Ebert of Edward Sharpe & The Magnetic Zeros, The Flaming Lips,Lady Antebellum, Cyndi Lauper, John Legend, Panic! At the Disco, Plain White T's, They Might Be Giants and T.I., and a song by David Bowie and by Tom Kenny andAndy Paley. Additional lyrics by Jonathan Coulton. Additional music by Tom Kitt.

